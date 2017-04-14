Prince Harry Secretly Visits Girlfriend Meghan Markle In Toronto To Spend The Easter Weekend Together

Prince Harry has arrived at girlfriend Meghan Markle's Toronto home this week. The 32-year old royal has flown from London to spend the Easter Weekend with his lady.



According to E! News, Prince Harry wore a baseball hat to keep his identity hidden from the public. He was in casuals with a large duffel bag in hand as he went inside the actress' house.



The pair was last spotted in public during their Jamaica visit where they attended a wedding together. Meghan Markle spent her time mingling with her boyfriend's close friends during her time in the country.



The "Suits" actress has visited Prince Harry multiple times since they started dating and even last summer, she stayed with him in his cottage at Kensington Palace. She has last visited her boyfriend on March 20 and he surprised her with a late night trip to the Natural History Museum.



Apart from frequent meet ups, the pair has also taken a long romantic vacation to Norway last December. As per Mail Online, the couple is deeply in love with each other and are planning to move in together soon.



"He (Prince Harry) keeps popping round and asking when it will be ready,' Mail Online quoted a source talking about the recent renovations in his new Kensington Palace apartment. "He seems in a real hurry to move in with Meghan."



Rumors are rife that many believe Meghan Markle will soon wrap up her career as an actress to live the life of a princess with her boyfriend. The talks of their impending engagement have been floating around for quite some time now.



Fans have been speculating that Price Harry will pop the question to the American actress on his mother Princess Diana's birthday. He has already officially introduced the American actress to his brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, respectively.

