'The Curse of Oak Island' Season 5 Still Up In the Air; Lagina Brothers' Second Thoughts Continuing the Series, Despite Better Ratings

TV series "The Curse of Oak Island" season 5 still up in the air and there are still mixed rumors about the series future despite its record-breaking episode of the season 4 finale. Having better viewership ratings compared to the previous season.

According to Starcasm, "The Curse of Oak Island" creator Kevin Burns recently confirmed that the show will be coming back for the fifth season. Burns also explain that his own eagerness is evident.

"The Curse of Oak Island" first follows brothers Marty and Rick Lagina who is originally from Kingsford Michigan. The two, who exerts efforts to find the theory of treasure or the historical artifacts believed to be in the "Oak Island". TV series discusses the history of the cursed island.

Above the production team says that the sequel to the series greatly depends on the willingness of the Marty and Rick Lagina brothers to continue to shoot the film, according to TV Over Mind. However, the source also claimed the reason why the Lagina brothers don't want to continue the film because they don't want to stay far from their family just to do the filming.

Marty and Rick Lagina brothers become interested in the island's treasure after reading it in January 1965 "Readers Digest" magazine that features some articles. Marty and Rick gained some information that made being interested in the island's properties.

Lagina brothers tried to resolve the 220-year-old "Oak Island" mystery by using modern technology to trace where the treasure hides. It was believed that the treasure and the historical artifacts were buried in the "Oak Island" off the coast of Nova Scotia in Canada.

Meanwhile, the 4th season of "Cure of the oak island" ended with a disappointing scene where the Lagina brothers don't find any significant in the island. On the other hand, fans were seemingly been anxious about the show's future yet there are no further details provided about the latest progress of the show or when will be the release date.