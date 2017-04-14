Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Beauty and the Beast' is Disney's Highest-Grossing Live-Action Film 2017

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 14, 2017 05:02 AM EDT
Disney's live-action adaptation of the cartoon classic, "Beauty and the Beast" is one the top-grossing films worldwide. The film has earned more than $1 billion in ticket sales and earns the top spot as a musical film.

"Beauty and the Beast" which stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the main characters was first released last month in the US and then to the rest of the world. It has consistently been on top of the box office worldwide and in less than a month earned more than $1 billion.

The Huffington Post reports that "Beauty and the Beast" is Disney's 13th movie to hit the $1 billion mark and the 29th film to join the record-breaking sales in history. Disney's first live-action remake to cross the line was "Alice in Wonderland" which was released in 2010.

Aside from "Beauty and the Beast," some of Disney's movie to join the $1 billion milestone include "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," "Zootopia" and "Finding Dory." Live-action movie adaptations from classic cartoons and tales are trending and Disney is planning to release more in the future.

The movie is expected to win multiple awards for this year including Movie of the Year, Best Duo and more. "Beauty and the Beast" is directed by Bill Condon and is starred by well-known actors including Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci.

Before its release, "Beauty and the Beast" was embroiled in an issue regarding an "exclusively gay moment" between Gaston and LeFou. However, this did not prevent the movie from making ticket sales despite being pulled from several theaters in the US and Russia.

Furthermore, Emma Watson who stars as Belle has said that her character in "Beauty in the Beast" helps portray women empowerment. Speaking to Mashable, the actress said that Belle's passion for books, her love for her father and her tenacity breaks away from the female stereotype in romance movies.

What did you think of Disney's live-action adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast" movie? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

