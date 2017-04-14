Gal Gadot Relaxes to Beyonce for 'Wonder Woman' Audition; Movie Projected to Flop in Theaters - Here's Why

In a recent interview for the "Wonder Woman" movie, Gal Gadot revealed how her audition went. The Diana Prince actress explained that she listened to Beyonce to relax while waiting for her turn to be called during the audition.

Gal Gadot wasn't at first aware what she and other girls were auditioning for. "Wonder Woman" director Zack Snyder had asked them to do a camera test. It turns out that the actress was not so keen on waiting so she decided to kill time by putting on Beyonce's tracks including "Run the World."

USA Today reports that the actress danced her anxiety away and landed the coveted iconic role. Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman first made its big screen debut during her character's cameo in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" movie in 2016.

Advertisement

For "Wonder Woman," Gal Gadot revealed that she was competing with six or seven other women. Actresses who reportedly auditioned for the role include Jaimie Alexander ("Thor"), Olga Kurylenko ("Oblivion") and Elodie Yung ("Gods of Egypt").

The "Wonder Woman" movie is set to be released in June 2 of this year. While it is the first mainstream superhero film that stars a woman, it has been projected to be a flop in movie theaters. Express reports that Flickering Myth has predicted the movie to sell less than hoped when it comes out in the summer.

The outlet adds that while "Wonder Woman" may underperform than its other DC comics movie counterparts like "Suicide Squad" and "Man of Steel," it will still have some modest ticket sales. The reason for its projected low sales is because the movie comes out at the same weekend with movie franchises with huge followings.

"Pirates of the Caribbean 5" and "The Mummy" are debuting on the same days as "Wonder Woman." There is no sequel for the movie yet but Gal Gadot will be featured in the "Justice League" movie later this year.