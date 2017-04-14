Orlando Bloom And Nina Dobrev Dating Rumors: May Be Reviving 2014 Fling As They Attend ‘The Promise’ Premiere

Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev were spotted looking all cozy and very happy as they exit the TCL Chinese Theatre for the premiere of "The Promise" Wednesday night. The two were spotted walking together with a group of stars but reports say that there has to be something going on between them as they looked very sweet.

This was not actually the first time that Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev spent a sweet night together. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star and the "Vampire Diaries" actress were at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2014 engaged in some serious PDA, US Weekly reported. People who saw the two stars said that they can't get their hands off each other and were making out for about 20 minutes. They were also spotted dancing together and those who witnessed them were sure that they had something going on.

Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev met though their manager Scott Wexler. This could be the reason that they looked very close during the Comic-Con event. And of course their brief escapade did not push through as Bloom eventually met Katy Perry whom he dated for a year while Dobrev is known to be dating Glen Powell of "Scream Queens." Reports say that there could be no problem with Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev dating since they are both single.

Just Jared reported that Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev joined the cast of "The Promise" including Angela Sarafyan, Christian Bale and Charlotte Le Bon during the premiere night. "The Promise" was set in the Ottoman Empire and was about a love triangle between a medical student, a sophisticated lady and an American journalist who was based in Paris.

Whether Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev are rekindling their old fling, the two look happy and seem to be enjoying each other's company. The two were walking arm-in-arm together with an unidentified lady who could be producer Aleen Keshishian, Selena Gomez' manager.