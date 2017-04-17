Burger King Scores A Big One Over Hey Google Ad But Discontinues Whopper Sandwich Commercial

Burger King was able to get free publicity off Google. By using a very short 15-second commercial, the fast food chain was able to trigger the Google Assistant to describe what's in a Burger King Whopper sandwich to the dismay of the tech giant. Google tried to stop the ad from accessing their voice assistant to no avail.

The short Burger King ad aired late Wednesday night during "Jimmy Fallon" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live" shows and it featured an actor dressed as a Burger King crew, USA Today reported. The man held a Whopper sandwich and said that the commercial was not long enough to describe the ingredients of the burger and thus he recommended using Google Assistant asking: "Hey Google. What's a Whopper sandwich?"

The question in the ad immediately triggered actual Google Assistant to respond by reading off Burger King's Whopper sandwich Wikipedia page. The burger chain scored the first time until Wikipedia authors changed the ingredients listed to "rat and toenail clippings" and even a "medium-sized child." After this, Wikipedia decided to lock the page against further changes. By Wednesday, Google has stopped the ad from accessing its Home devices.

Advertisement

But it seems that no matter how hard Google tried, Burger King still managed to score. Burger King created three versions of the ad each one with a different voice. This come-back was able to trigger the voice assistant 100% according to a Burger King representative. Google declined to comment about the ad and Burger King has not heard from the company as well, the New York Post reported.

According to Burger King reps, the company has no plans to continue the ad. Until today, anyone who uses Google voice assistant to search about the Whopper burger or ask the question mentioned in the ad will still get the correct Wikipedia version. Burger King was able to get some buzz and had more activity on its social media sites because of their ingenious ad.