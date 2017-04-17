‘The Fate Of The Furious’ Goes Full Throttle With Vin Diesel’s Character Dominic Toretto Turning Against His Family

"The Fate of the Furious" is the eight chapter of "Fast and the Furious" which is known for its fast cars, cool chicks and good old family values. But as a new chapter unfolds and Dominic (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) are now married and their friends have retired from the fast life, the Toretto patriarch turns against his family and team because of a secret that he has recently uncovered.

"The Fate of the Furious" will feature Dom's betrayal which will tragically affect his friends. A seductive siren named Cipher (Charlize Theron) will appear and coerce Dom to join her, Comic Book reported. Cipher will show Dom a picture of his son, a child that he did not know he had from Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky).

Elena did not tell Dom that she was pregnant during "Fast and the Furious 6" but Cipher used this secret to her advantage so she could make Dom do what she wants. In "The Fate of the Furious" Dom will cooperate with Cipher to save his son and he would do this even if he has to betray his own crew.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it is not a secret that a rift has formed between the two cast of "The Fate of the Furious." Vin Diesel and Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson's off-screen fight has literally ripped the movie apart and people who were on the set while the two were filming agree that there was raw tension between the two stars. Vulture said that the movie could have reached its full dramatic potential if the two just settled their differences off-screen.

Johnson reprises his role as Luke Hobbs in "The Fate of the Furious" and his character has since feuded with Dom since he appeared in the first few chapters of the franchise. Luke and Dom were able to work together in the recent chapters but not without bickering and getting into each other's nerves. "The Fate of the Furious" premieres April 14 in the United States.