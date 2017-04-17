‘Supergirl’ Season 2 Spoilers: Girl Of Steel Gearing Up For An Alliance While Cat Grant Returns Before Season Finale

"Supergirl" season 2 is nearing its end and according to Melissa Benoist, the Girl of Steel herself, her character will be making really tough decisions this time around. She has to finally decide who she should consider as enemies and who she could turn to as allies.

Meanwhile, Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart) is going to return to "Supergirl" and will be included in the final two episodes of the series. There are no details yet how her comeback would happen but fans have a few ideas.

In "Supergirl" season 2, the heroine has finally understood the threats of Cadmus and the Daxam and she has decided to finally seek allies since she is clear who her real enemies are, Bleeding Cool reported. Benoist said in an interview that Supergirl has to balance it all and she has to make a choice soon. There are rumors that Supergirl will likely make alliance with Arrow and Superman may also pop in to help her.

Meanwhile, Calista Flockhart is set to return as Cat Grant in "Supergirl" season 2. Flockhart had to be signed off from the show in the first weeks of season 2 due to conflicts in production. "Supergirl" moved from CBS to The CW and this meant moving production from the U.S. to Canada. And because of the noticeable on-screen chemistry between Grant and Kara, producers have decided to do all they can to get her back, Syfy Wire reported.

It is not sure though as to how producers will fit Cat Grant's character in "Supergirl" season 2 since Kara was already fired from Grant's company. Rumors say that Grant could re-hire Kara or Supergirl might consider her former boss as an ally.

"Supergirl" will return on April 24, Monday on The CW. This will be the 18th episode of the season with a title "Ace Reporter."