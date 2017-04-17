Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 | Updated at 6:46 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Supergirl’ Season 2 Spoilers: Girl Of Steel Gearing Up For An Alliance While Cat Grant Returns Before Season Finale

By Anna Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 17, 2017 10:42 AM EDT
Supergirl official photo

Supergirl official photo(Photo : Twitter/Supergirl)

"Supergirl" season 2 is nearing its end and according to Melissa Benoist, the Girl of Steel herself, her character will be making really tough decisions this time around. She has to finally decide who she should consider as enemies and who she could turn to as allies.

Meanwhile, Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart) is going to return to "Supergirl" and will be included in the final two episodes of the series. There are no details yet how her comeback would happen but fans have a few ideas.

In "Supergirl" season 2, the heroine has finally understood the threats of Cadmus and the Daxam and she has decided to finally seek allies since she is clear who her real enemies are, Bleeding Cool reported. Benoist said in an interview that Supergirl has to balance it all and she has to make a choice soon. There are rumors that Supergirl will likely make alliance with Arrow and Superman may also pop in to help her.

Meanwhile, Calista Flockhart is set to return as Cat Grant in "Supergirl" season 2. Flockhart had to be signed off from the show in the first weeks of season 2 due to conflicts in production. "Supergirl" moved from CBS to The CW and this meant moving production from the U.S. to Canada. And because of the noticeable on-screen chemistry between Grant and Kara, producers have decided to do all they can to get her back, Syfy Wire reported.

It is not sure though as to how producers will fit Cat Grant's character in "Supergirl" season 2 since Kara was already fired from Grant's company. Rumors say that Grant could re-hire Kara or Supergirl might consider her former boss as an ally.

"Supergirl" will return on April 24, Monday on The CW. This will be the 18th episode of the season with a title "Ace Reporter."

SEE ALSO

‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3 Updates: Recurring Characters, New Teaser Vids And Summer Release Date Of Remaining Episodes

‘Yuri!!! On Ice’ Season 2 Spoilers: More Yuri X Victor Moments In Anime’s Possible October Release

‘Steven Universe’ Updates: Cartoon Network Confirms Season 4 Continuation Despite Another Hiatus

‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 86 Spoilers: Goku Will Test Android 17 Powers; Female Broly’s Enhanced Abilities Far Superior

‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Updates: Filming Starts Late 2017 Possibly With Kingpin; Charlie Cox Desperately Wants Bullseye

TagsSupergirl, Melissa Benoist, Calista Flockhart, Supergirl season 2 spilers

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Columbia President Juan Manuel Santos Columbia mudslides

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

'Total War: Warhammer II'

'Total War: Warhammer II' Coming This Year; 'Total War: Warhammer' Available For Mac

Sega announces "Total War: Warhammer II" for this year.
'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy'

Naturo Ultimate Ninja Storm Collection Coming PC, PS4 & Xbox One This Year
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

Ashton Kutcher Rises Stronger from Demi Moore Divorce & Cheating Scandal
Beyonce Hosts A Screening Of 'Live At Roseland: The Elements Of 4'

Beyonce Celebrates Easter Sunday With Mom Tina Lawson and Kelly Rowland; Queen B Flaunts Twins Baby Bump
EW Hosts An Evening With BBC America

'Doctor Who' Introduces Pearl Mackie's Bill Potts - Doctor's First Gay Companion
BBC Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Harry Styles Solo Album Debuts May 12; List of Songs Here
'Star Wars: In Concert' At The Orleans Arena In Las Vegas

Carrie Fisher Tribute Debuts During Star Wars Celebration 2017; 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Teaser Trailer Coming

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Nintendo Switch News: Update 2.1.0 Is Now Live

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' Official Trailer Released; Features A Hammer-less Thor Fighting An Enraged Hulk

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7
Entertainment

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics