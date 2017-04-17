Jaguar F-Type Four-Cylinder Turbo Engine Presented As Entry-Level Sports Car In 2017 New York Auto Show

Jaguar F-Type has been recently presented as Jaguar Land Rover's entry-level sports car at the New York Auto Show. This sleek two-seater has a four-cylinder gasoline powered Ingenium engine under its hood. Jaguar calls its 2017 F-Type "powerful, agile and utterly distinctive" and these characteristics make it a true Jaguar sports car, according to the site.

JLR presented the Jaguar F-Type as an entry-level sports car with a 296-hp, 2.0-liter turbocharged Ingenium engine. This type of engine was initially available as diesel engines in 2015 but now JLR's engine manufacturing plant in Wolverhampton, England is developing gasoline-powered versions, Automotive News reported. The gasoline Ingenium engine is also under the hood of Jaguar XE sedans and Land Rovers like the Evoque and the Discovery Sport.

The Jaguar F-Type is available in Coupe or Convertible body styles but with the same performance, handling and driver experience, Jaguar USA official site said. The F-Type also offers four advance engine types for drivers: a 3.0 liter at 340hp V6, 3.0 liter 380hp V6, 5.0 liter 550hp V8 and a 5.0 liter 575hp V8.

The 2018 Jaguar F-Type is available only in one transmission, a ZF eight-speed automatic. Meanwhile, the F-Type Premium and S models have a manual gearbox with a QuickShift automatic transmission. This gearbox is marketed as adaptive and efficient and makes shifting fast and smooth. Customers will be able to build their own F-Type or request for a quote from Jaguar USA official site.

The 2018 Jaguar F-Type has a $60,865 price tag and this includes shipping fee. All new Jaguar cars come with the Jaguar Elitecare which includes limited warranty, complimentary scheduled maintenance, 24-hour roadside assistance as well as the Jaguar InControl Remote & Protect.

Jaguar Land Rover's latest move to market the Jaguar F-Type as a four-cylinder follows the decision of sports car rivals like Chevrolet, Ford and Porsche. The Jaguar cars as well as the F-Type are at the New York Auto Show which runs from April 14 to April 23, 2017.