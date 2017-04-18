'Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi', Everything You Need To Know

The trailer for one of the most anticipated movies this year, "Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi", has finally been unveiled by Disney and Lucasfilm. It is scheduled to be released on Christmas Day this year.

The very first teaser trailer for "Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi" has just been released during the yearly celebrated Star Wars Day last April 14. And with it, the most anticipated scenes which features how Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill") gets to interact with Rey (Daisy Ridley), as well as what happened to Fin (John Boyega) after being injured in the previous film, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens:"

Meanwhile, Poe Dameron, who is played by Oscar Isaac also made an appearance in the trailer of "Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi". In the trailer, he can be seen running towards his fighter space ship, but unfortunately was caught by the blast as he neared boarding it.

With it, massive space and ground battles can also be seen in the recently released trailer. According to Enstarz, epic space battles can be seen in the trailer which involves X-Wings and TIE Fighters battling it out for supremacy. Meanwhile, the ground battles show the first appearance of the First Order Walkers.

Luke Skywalker has also finally uttered his first words in the trailer, which has ultimately put an end to the cliffhanging experience that viewers had in "The Force Awakens". According to Getsurrey, most surprisingly of all, Luke Skywalker says that the time has come for the Jedi order to end.

With this, yet another cliffhanging moment has been out for all hung up viewers to be in. It can be clearly seen that Luke Skywalker has lost hope from any redemption of the Jedi order. This also explains the reason why he imposed exile on himself.

"Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi" will be hitting theaters on Dec. 15, 2017.