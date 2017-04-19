'Game of Thrones' Season 7: New Characters and The Great War

While it is still summer is most of the places for "Game of Thrones" winter has arrived. The most watched TV show is all set to take on Season 7 with its epic battles and new characters. The race to the throne has been prolonging for a long time, and it finally looks like there will be a conclusion.

Some of the predictions are Jon Snow taking on Westeros along with the dragon woman, but rumor has it that "Game of Thrones" Season 7 will not have a happy ending as there are going to be many epic battles. According to the Metro, Daenerys will arrive at Westeros and destroy the spokes on a wheel as she will call the other great houses.

Jon Snow on the other hand, is still left alone with a hand full of men, one theory states that season 7 will end with the downfall of Cersei Lanister. However, Jon Snow has given a hint in his new line of dialogue found in the trailer. He clearly says that there is only one war that matters "The Great War" and it is here.

Advertisement

Along with the new season arrives new characters and season 7 might have the actor Kristofer Hivju playing a double role. Known as the wilding leader Tormund Giantsbane, this has been one of his most challenging roles in his career. There might be other new characters as "Game of Thrones" has been a huge boon to the economy of Northern Ireland as per Winter is Coming.

The official promo shows Cersei, Jon, and Daenerys marching to their respective thrones. Cersei's icy cold breath and the atmosphere show that winter has finally arrived. Now it is certain that there are three people fighting for the throne, but with all the drama and fantasy most of them had forgotten the epic battle, which might be with the White Walkers.