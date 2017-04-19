Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 | Updated at 5:48 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Might quit ‘The Voice’

By Cresswell McCoy (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 19, 2017 05:39 AM EDT
People's Choice Awards 2017 - Backstage

People's Choice Awards 2017 - Backstage(Photo : Getty Images / Christopher Polk / Staff)

The two of the most lovable judges on "The Voice" are having a good time celebrating Easter together. But it appears that Gwen Stefani might not have Blake Shelton's baby, as the singer is looking to quit the Voice and take her boyfriend with her. The pair has had a tough time with Miley Cyrus on the show and this might be the reason for them to back out.

Miley and Gwen refused to be on the same panel and there has been so much friction between the two. If Gwen quits the show there are chances that Blake might follow her, recently the pair had been discussing marriage though they are not engaged they first priority is getting a baby as per the Metro.

Gwen is determined to carry a baby and carry it herself, but Blake has no objections and he is even ready to adopt one. They recently spent Easter together and Gwen has been enjoying the company of Blake and her children all day. The pop star was spotted leaving her father Dennis Stefani's house along with Blake in Los Angeles.

According to Mail Online, Gwen's father was spotted shaking hands with her boyfriend. It appears that Dennis in on full support mode for the couple. They all looked like one happy family together, and Blake has always loved her children Apollo, Zuma and Kingston. Since she is occupied with the Voice and other projects her band mates have seemed to move forward without her.

Gwen got to fame with the band "No Doubt" and recently they released their latest single. Things look well for Gwen and Blake at this moment, but the rumors of her quitting the Voice might just be true. Adam Levine has also had problems being alongside Miley Cyrus and this is because he believes that Miley is the most obnoxious person her has ever met.  

SEE ALSO

'Game of Thrones' couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie pose at the Oliver Awards 2017

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen

Tagsblake shelton, Gwen Stefani, the voice, Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Facebook killer Steve Stephens

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Total War: Warhammer Total War: Warhammer II

Kevin Love's Performance Propels Cavs to Game 2 Win Over Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates Inspired With Kevin Love's Game 2 Performance

The Cleveland Cavaliers won Game 2 and are up 2-0 against the Indiana Pacers in their Playoff first round matchup. According to the team and head coach Lue, it was all because of the inspiring performance by Cavs forward, Kevin Love.
Kevin Durant Questionable For Game 2

Golden State Warriors News: Kevin Durant (Left Calf Strain) Questionable For Game 2
Three Takeaways From The First Three Days Of NBA Playoff Basketball

2017 NBA Playoffs: 3 Three Things To Know So Far
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi official photo

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Updates: New “Turbo Track” Rollercoaster With Two Zero Gravity Experiences At 102km/h
Heat Keep Playoffs Hopes Going

NBA News: Heat Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive, Top Cavs In Thrilling OT Win
Is Rondo Done In Chicago?

NBA News: The Rajon Rondo Situation In Chicago; Will Rondo Return Next Season?
Lonzo Ball Wants To Play For The Lakers

Lonzo Ball Makes Bold Statement, Prefers To Play For Lakers Than Go No. 1

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Nintendo Switch News: Update 2.1.0 Is Now Live

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' Official Trailer Released; Features A Hammer-less Thor Fighting An Enraged Hulk

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7
Entertainment

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics