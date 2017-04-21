Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, April 21, 2017

'Assassin's Creed' Creator Introduces New Game Via Teaser Video, Drops Episodic Model

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 21, 2017 03:38 PM EDT
Introducing Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

Introducing Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

While there is still a lot that fans don't know about it, it has just been known that the new project game from "Assassin's Creed" creator Patrice Desilets is no longer an episodic model. Desilets has recently shared the news about his new game, "Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey," today during the Reboot Develop conference

According to GameSpot, Desilets explained that the game is going to be a third-person adventure game, and is set 10 million years ago. Desilets also revealed that he previously considered episodic for his new game, which, as what he explained, changed the pace, but overall the content is still the same.

Desilets also explained that "Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey" is a bigger game, with a much bigger world. Desilets also exclaimed that in his new game, he is letting the player tell their own stories.

There are going to be systems that are talking to each other and not the game players by the hand. Players will be able to create the story of their own ancestors, and as Desilets say, it may possibly be different than what science claims.

Coinciding with this recent news, developer Panache Digital Games has also released a teaser trailer for "Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey." According to VideoGamer, their teaser video opens with a Charles Darwin quote before, showing a brief glimpse of the game's setting of Africa way back 10 million years ago.

As said in the description of the video, "Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey" is a third person action-adventure game. The player is going to relive the early story of mankind, which would feature a documentary twist, where humanity is one idea away from either evolution or complete extinction.

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey does not have a release date or confirmed platform just yet, but it would be sure that reports are going to come as soon as Panache shares more details. For now, these are the only details that have been conveyed.

