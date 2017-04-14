'Far Cry 4' Game Director Leaves Ubisoft, Establishes New Studio

After seven successful years, "Far Cry 4's" game director Alex Hutchinson has called it quits with Ubisoft. The veteran game developer has officially announced his departure from Ubisoft on Twitter, along with simultaneously revealing the name of a new studio that he has founded with some fellow developers including former EA and Warner Bros. executive producer Reid Schneider.

According to PC Gamer, Hutchinson has issued a letter to Ubisoft, saying that he is extremely proud of all that the company has achieved on "Far Cry" and "Assassin's Creed," along with saying that it is time to move on and that he is very excited to build something new. Hutchinson highlighted in his letter that he, Reid Schneider, and some other wonderful people have just founded a brand new company, called Typhoon Studios.

Hutchinson also made things clear that as of the moment, he and his new team probably won't have much to announce for the near future but, in his own words, "we are hard at work, imagining a brand new world to inflict on all of you, so stay tuned."

According to Polygon, people who are interested in Hutchinson's new studio can check out Typhoon Studios' official logo on its official website, where, according to some who have viewed, looked quite a bit like Ubisoft's logo. As what has already been known, "Far Cry 4" is arguably one of the best action games from the past few years, so fans and players have all the right to be excited to see what Hutchinson and his new studio are up to.

During his tenure with Ubisoft, Hutchinson has also directed "Assassin's Creed III," but prior to that, he has also worked with Electronic Arts on games such as "The Sims 2," "Spore," and "Army of Two: The 40th Day." Fans and gaming analysts are going to make sure that they keep up on Hutchinson and Typhoon Studios and know the first game that they will announce in the future.