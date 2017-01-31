'Rainbow Six Siege' Update: Operation Velvet Shell Update Coming; New Attacker Revealed: Jackal

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Rainbow Six Siege has just introduced its strongest tracker, the Jackal. The brand new Spanish operator will be available as one of the new operators in the much anticipated Operation Velvet Shell update.

About Spain's Special Force

Following the tragic massacre during the Munich 1972 Summer Olympic Games, Spain organized its very own Special Forces unit to protect its interests during its transition towards a democratic government. The Spanish Group 'Especial de Operaciones,' or G.E.O., was officially established in 1977.

About the Jackal

According to iDigitalTimes, Rainbow Six Siege writer Farah Brixi states that the G.E.O often assign roles to its operators based on their proficiency to some particular skills and tactics:

"We created Jackal with that in mind so that he would fully embody a specific playstyle," Brixi explained. "When you pick Jackal, you are sending a clear message to the opposing team: 'now they've got a target on their back.'"

Operation Red Crow

For Siege's upcoming Operation Red Crow update, Ubisoft revealed its attack operator Hibana first. Assuming it's a pattern and is based on Jackal's C7E and PDW9 rifle primary weapon loadout, with the USP 40 and ITA 12S as his secondary weapons, it's safe to assume that he is an attacker as well.

Without the need of a drone or even an interrogation, the Jackal can track down enemies based even on the footprints they leave behind. When this skill is used effectively, dark corner campers are unable to hide and roamers are no longer able to execute surprise flanks successfully all the time.

Even a stealth defender with the likes of Caveira has no place to stalk.

More about Operation Velvet

According to PCGamesN, Ubisoft is scheduled to share more details and information about its Rainbow Six Siege Operation Velvet Shell operators during the Six's Invitational tournament in Montreal, which begins on February 3. More about Jackal will be expected as the days go by, as well as Velvet Shell's second operator.

 

 

