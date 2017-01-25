Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

'Heroes Of The Storm' Update: New Patch Celebrates Lunar Festival 2017; New Skins, Bundles, Quests & More

First Posted: Jan 25, 2017 04:14 AM EST
The latest update to Blizzard's very own MOBA Heroes of the Storm includes a celebration of the Lunar Festival 2017. This patch includes some new skins, amazing bundles, and new special event quests.

New HOTS Lunar Festival Event

During the festival, players that haven't completed the Rooster Race quest have a great chance that the rooster will appear in their team's starting area. Players can then collect a list of required items that they would and return to the rooster in order to advance its position. If a player manages to return four items before the time runs out, they will successfully complete the rooster race.

After 25 successful attempts, players will then be able to unlock the Lunar Rooster portrait, along with the Lunar Rooster mount.

New Custom games

According to GameSpot, new sandbox custom games will also be available, including a new version of the Cursed Hollow that will allow players to use "cheats" that are selected from a cheat menu appearing on the left side of the screen. These specific cheats would include the ability to toggle minions, set the game speed, reset structures, set the team's level, and so much more.

New Hero

Valeera Sanguinar will be the latest addition to the hero roster, bringing a wave of shadowy rogue abilities to the field. Many of Valeera's abilities can earn a player Combo Points, up to three of which can be spent for her finisher, the Eviscerate ability, dealing increased damage for each Combo Point accumulated.

Valeera has three standard abilities and three abilities that can only be executed while she is in stealth mode. She also has a pair of heroic abilities, both designed to use as counteractions to enemy attacks, reducing their effectiveness and giving her a chance to turn the tides of battle.

Other games celebrating Lunar Festival

The update also includes a new hero, ability, talent art, shop bundles, skins, mounts, UI updates, and a huge list of changes to some existing heroes. Check out the full list over at battle.net. Heroes of the Storm isn't the only Blizzard game celebrating the Year of the Rooster, Overwatch will also have its own Lunar Festival event update coming.

 

 

