'Digimon World: Next Order' Slated For January Release, Features Meicoomon

Bandai Namco Games America has just released a new trailer with its own English dubs. The company has also revealed the release date along with the pre-order bonuses that one can get.

With it, the gaming company has also publicized the new campaign that will enable players to gather QR codes for the prizes. According to Anime News Network, 'Digimon World: Next Order' will be first released in Europe. This will be on January 27. The American release date will then follow on January 31.

Digimon World to have a massive comeback worldwide

People who have pre-ordered the game will be eligible to have new soundtracks, as well as a new digivolution core that players can use in dealing with Omegamon. Also, an Adventure Aid DLC set will also be given out.

It is also important to know that the game is released for the PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 4. However, the main downside here is that the PS Vita version will only be for the Japanese market.

On the other hand, the American and European version will have many language options tucked in its sleeves. This includes Japanese, English, French and even Spanish subtitles. It will be available in the U.S. in online stores such as the PlayStation Store, and in brick-and-mortar stores.

Knowing more about Digimon World: Next Order

'Digimon World: Next Order' will feature a senior high protagonist who grew up loving Digimon. As the player progresses, he/she then became the runner up of a Digimon tournament. According to Gematsu, the game will have better graphics in the PlayStation 4 format. There will also be two options for the downloadable scenarios.

Players can also get to meet Meicoomon. With this digimon's presence, more and more players will surely want to buy this game and get their hands on it as soon as it is released. Surely, this game will be a big hit.