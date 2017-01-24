NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league(Photo : Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Smush Parker, the former Los Angeles Lakers guard and anti-Kobe Bryant, who was last seen dominating in the Tunisian and Mongolian basketball leagues, is interested in joining Ice Cube's new three-on-three basketball league, the Big3.

Parker interested in teaming up with former teammates

According to Yahoo! Sports, he would also like to slide back into the triangle offense, playing alongside Kobe Bryant and former teammate Lamar Odom, who is still reportedly in recovery after a reported drug overdose that nearly took his life in 2015. Parker made this suggestion on TMZ.

The now 35-year-old Parker hasn't played in the NBA since 2008 when he was last waived by the Los Angeles Clippers. He played alongside Bryant for just two seasons in 2005-06 and 2006-07, causing enough lasting enmity and conflict for Kobe to call Parker 'the worst' in 2012, with Parker's dismal defense coming in the form of asking Bryant and other of his teammates to try and learn more about the 'misunderstood' teammate that "Smush."

What are Bryant and Odom up to?

Bryant, who turns 39 this coming August, walked away from the game in 2016 after a Hall of Fame career. Odom, on the other hand, has not played in the NBA since a 2014 summer workout with the New York Knicks.

Bryant ended his career with a last hurrah against the Utah Jazz last season, which saw him dropping 60 points in a game nine months ago, but he was actually the worst big-minute player in the NBA in 2015-16, and Parker was one of the guys who brought it up.

Will it work out?

According to, HotNewHipHop, perhaps the only enthusiasm that was shared by both Smush and Kobe during their two-year stint playing alongside each other was the glee that the two took in breaking the triangle offense to chase down shot attempts, so that particular offense might not be much of a help in when both of them do agree to team up again for Ice Cube's league.