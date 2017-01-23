Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 23, 2017 | Updated at 1:34 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks Defeats Los Angeles Lakers, Endures Biggest Loss In Franchise History

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 23, 2017 01:39 AM EST
The Dallas Mavericks handed the Los Angeles Lakers its worst loss in franchise history, a 122-73 beatdown.

The Dallas Mavericks handed the Los Angeles Lakers its worst loss in franchise history, a 122-73 beatdown.(Photo : Getty Images/Ronald Martinez)

The Los Angeles Lakers have already endured some of the lowest points of its organization in recent seasons, but the lowest point occurred Sunday when the team was playing the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs blitzed LA in the second quarter and handed the Lakers its worst loss in franchise history, with a 122-73 route.

Mavs dominate Lakers again

At the same time, it was also the Mavericks' largest margin of victory, as well as its 13th consecutive win against the Lakers. Dallas missed its first 50-point victory ever since a win over Philadelphia on Nov. 13, 2014.

As per Yahoo! Sports, the Mavericks, who is currently sitting at a 15-29 record, is better than the standings of just four NBA teams, which includes the Lakers (16-32), also snapped a two-game losing skid. The Dallas lead ballooned to as high as 34 points in the second quarter, an advantage that was too much to overcome for the short-handed Lakers.

Lakers losing without Russell

Los Angeles dropped to 3-11 this season whenever they play without starting point guard D'Angelo Russell, who sustained injuries to the knee and calf in Los Angeles' win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

The Lakers were a dismal 13-of-37 from the floor, which includes 2-of-16 shooting from beyond the arc, in the first half, along with committing nine turnovers. The Mavs also outrebounded LA 28-15 before the break.

Lakers didn't show up this game

According to Reuters, the Lakers put up little-to-no resistance during the third quarter, as Dallas grew its lead to 37 points. The margin even hit 40 points at 99-59 with just under 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

The biggest lead of the game was 53 points as the Mavericks nearly doubled the Lakers' total scoring.

Only two Lakers players scored in double figures -- Lou Williams with 15 points and Jordan Clarkson with 10. Los Angeles shot a very disappointing 14.3 percent from beyond the arc, making just 3-of-21 attempts.

"They hit shots and we didn't. They defended and we didn't. Simple as that," said Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr., who scored four points in only 10 minutes of playing time.

SEE ALSO

NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks

NBA News: Hawks To Sign Journeyman Gary Neal To 10-Day Contract To Compensate With Korver's Departure

NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players

Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested After Breaking Into House And Molesting Woman

NBA News: LeBron James Becoming More And More Of A Playmaker

TagsNBA, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Dragon Ball Super episode 75 Bella Hadid The Weekend relationship

The Dallas Mavericks handed the Los Angeles Lakers its worst loss in franchise history, a 122-73 beatdown.

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks Defeats Los Angeles Lakers, Endures Biggest Loss In Franchise History

The Dallas Mavericks defeat the Los Angeles Lakers and handed them their biggest and worst loss in franchise history with a 122-73 route. The Lakers played poorly at each end of the floor.
Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry will be part of Western Conference’s starting lineup for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game to be held in New Orleans Smoothie King Center.
Ricky Rubio #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks to pass the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the game on November 15, 2016 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Timberwolves Point Guard Rubio Minnesota Timberwolves Point Guard Rubio
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks celebrates a basket with teammate Joakim Noah #13 at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.

Kristaps Porzingis To Play At Center
Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA Trade 2017: Minnesota Wants Ricky Rubio In Trade Proposals
Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

Kyle Lowry Has Done The Right Thing: Raptors Star Has No Worry About Free Agency
Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show

Wix Ad Lands Super Bowl Spot Starring DC’s Wonder Woman Gal Gadot & Jason Statham from ‘Transporter’

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics