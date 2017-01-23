NBA News: Dallas Mavericks Defeats Los Angeles Lakers, Endures Biggest Loss In Franchise History

The Los Angeles Lakers have already endured some of the lowest points of its organization in recent seasons, but the lowest point occurred Sunday when the team was playing the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs blitzed LA in the second quarter and handed the Lakers its worst loss in franchise history, with a 122-73 route.

Mavs dominate Lakers again

At the same time, it was also the Mavericks' largest margin of victory, as well as its 13th consecutive win against the Lakers. Dallas missed its first 50-point victory ever since a win over Philadelphia on Nov. 13, 2014.

As per Yahoo! Sports, the Mavericks, who is currently sitting at a 15-29 record, is better than the standings of just four NBA teams, which includes the Lakers (16-32), also snapped a two-game losing skid. The Dallas lead ballooned to as high as 34 points in the second quarter, an advantage that was too much to overcome for the short-handed Lakers.

Lakers losing without Russell

Los Angeles dropped to 3-11 this season whenever they play without starting point guard D'Angelo Russell, who sustained injuries to the knee and calf in Los Angeles' win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

The Lakers were a dismal 13-of-37 from the floor, which includes 2-of-16 shooting from beyond the arc, in the first half, along with committing nine turnovers. The Mavs also outrebounded LA 28-15 before the break.

Lakers didn't show up this game

According to Reuters, the Lakers put up little-to-no resistance during the third quarter, as Dallas grew its lead to 37 points. The margin even hit 40 points at 99-59 with just under 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

The biggest lead of the game was 53 points as the Mavericks nearly doubled the Lakers' total scoring.

Only two Lakers players scored in double figures -- Lou Williams with 15 points and Jordan Clarkson with 10. Los Angeles shot a very disappointing 14.3 percent from beyond the arc, making just 3-of-21 attempts.

"They hit shots and we didn't. They defended and we didn't. Simple as that," said Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr., who scored four points in only 10 minutes of playing time.