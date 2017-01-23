NBA News: Ricky Rubio To Sit Game Against Nuggets For Personal Reasons

NBA News has confirmed that Minnesota Timberwolves Point guard Ricky Rubio has left the team for and will miss at least the next game against Denver due to personal reasons. Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said that he is expecting Rubio to be back in town late Sunday and rejoin the team for its practice on Monday.

Rubio to miss another game

Rubio did not play in during the second half in the game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night because of tightness in his left hip. Rookie point guard Kris Dunn and reserve Tyus Jones filled in, helping the Wolves defeat the Clippers 104-101.

During a recent five-game stretch, Rubio averaged 13.2 PPG and 14.0 APG from Jan. 9-17.

Rubio has been one of the main subjects of trade rumors for much of the season, with it becoming more and more severe as the days go by, all with the belief that coach Thibs is preferring a point guard who shoots a lot better from the perimeter.

Rubio to the Pistons?

League sources have told ESPN on Friday that the Timberwolves have already discussed a potential trade that would send Rubio to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for point guard Reggie Jackson. But the Pistons' side immediately dismissed this rumor.

Speaking on Saturday, Pistons head coach and team president Stan Van Gundy told local Detroit reporters that he's definitely not trading Jackson to the Timberwolves.

Will Rubio be moved?

According to RealGM, Rubio has two seasons left on his contract after this season, valued ‎at $29.2 million. With that being the case, the Timberwolves organization are definitely looking for some compensation of Rubio's expiring contract, as well as seeking an upgrade.

Rubio was drafted fifth overall during the 2009 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves yet played two seasons overseas before coming back to the league in 2011 and became the starting point guard for the T-wolves ever since.

With the Wolves actively seeking a trade to upgrade shooting for the starting point guard spot, it won't be a surprise if we will be seeing Rubio playing for another team before the trade deadline. The NBA trade deadline is February 23.