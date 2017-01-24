Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 | Updated at 5:54 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 24, 2017 05:55 AM EST
NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'

NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'(Photo : Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

When the Chicago Bulls acquired Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo to a solid roster that already featured Jimmy Butler this past summer, the team's All-Star infamously dubbed this newly formed trio as "the three alphas." Midway through their first season together, people may already have the answer to the question that everyone was constantly asking right after Chicago's free agency frenzy: Can these guys coexist?

No. Not as of yet

According to Yahoo! Sports, even as Butler earned a starting spot in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, he wasn't very much pleased to advertise his own contributions to a struggling Bulls team that it currently at 22-23 and clinging to an eighth seed in the East.

Bulls not playing good lately

In fact, their sub-.500 record is actually worse than last year, when the Bulls were still operating with their former star Derrick Rose and Tony Snell, playing alongside Butler. A recent string of five defeats in seven games ended Saturday with a last-second win that would've been yet another loss this time in the hands of the Sacramento Kings.

During that span, Wade - who was in danger of missing the All-Star Game for the very first time in 13 years - played a very subpar performance that he had to apologize for his poor play

According to DubNews, this fiasco came not long after Rondo received a DNP-Coaches Decision on his very own bobblehead night at the United Center in an effort to save him from himself. So, with all things said, the coexistence between the three alphas is not going very well.

Butler frustrated with team

Following Friday's 102-93 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Butler aired his frustrations to the media, as did Chicago center Robin Lopez, who was acquired in the trade that sent Rose to the New York Knicks. This should be expected from a young and rebuilding team, but from one that features three veterans at the top of the bill? Certainly not.

 

SEE ALSO

NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich

Stan Van Gundy: Reggie Jackson Isn’t Going Anywhere

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks Defeats Los Angeles Lakers, Endures Biggest Loss In Franchise History

NBA News: Ricky Rubio To Sit Game Against Nuggets For Personal Reasons

NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks

TagsNBA, Chicago Bulls, Jimmy Butler

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

T-mobile One Plan updates 'One' Plan

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

jared leto joker Mass Effect: Andromeda EA Access

NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'

NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'

The Chicago Bulls are in a mix of struggle as they head into the second half of the season. The trio between Wade, Rondo, and Butler seems to not be working so far and Butler is currently disappointed with the way the team is playing.
NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich

NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich
Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

Hulls' Ryan Mason Suffers Fracturing Skull After Clashing With Chelsea Gary Cahill
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

Khris Middleton Could Return to Milwaukee Bucks Before All-Star Break
Rudy Gay #8 of the Sacramento Kings looks to drive to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on October 27, 2016 in Sacramento,

Kings Confirm Rudy Gay Will Miss the Rest Of The Season With A Torn Achilles Tendon
Thanks to @bkeisel99 & the entire @steelers organization for showing me around their am

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Confirms On Not Returning Back After Retirement
Bellator MMA official photo

Fans Yell Fix As Chael Sonnen Unexpectedly Taps Out Of Bellator 170 – Tito Ortiz Wins Retirement Match

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics