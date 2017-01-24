NBA News: The Chicago Bulls Reaching Breaking Point? Jimmy Butler Reportedly 'Not Impressed'

When the Chicago Bulls acquired Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo to a solid roster that already featured Jimmy Butler this past summer, the team's All-Star infamously dubbed this newly formed trio as "the three alphas." Midway through their first season together, people may already have the answer to the question that everyone was constantly asking right after Chicago's free agency frenzy: Can these guys coexist?

No. Not as of yet

According to Yahoo! Sports, even as Butler earned a starting spot in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, he wasn't very much pleased to advertise his own contributions to a struggling Bulls team that it currently at 22-23 and clinging to an eighth seed in the East.

Bulls not playing good lately

In fact, their sub-.500 record is actually worse than last year, when the Bulls were still operating with their former star Derrick Rose and Tony Snell, playing alongside Butler. A recent string of five defeats in seven games ended Saturday with a last-second win that would've been yet another loss this time in the hands of the Sacramento Kings.

During that span, Wade - who was in danger of missing the All-Star Game for the very first time in 13 years - played a very subpar performance that he had to apologize for his poor play

According to DubNews, this fiasco came not long after Rondo received a DNP-Coaches Decision on his very own bobblehead night at the United Center in an effort to save him from himself. So, with all things said, the coexistence between the three alphas is not going very well.

Butler frustrated with team

Following Friday's 102-93 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Butler aired his frustrations to the media, as did Chicago center Robin Lopez, who was acquired in the trade that sent Rose to the New York Knicks. This should be expected from a young and rebuilding team, but from one that features three veterans at the top of the bill? Certainly not.