Lenovo Confirms Moto G4 Play to Obtain Android 7.0 Nougat in June

Lenovo recently publicized that the Moto G4 Play will be obtaining an Android 7.0 Nougat update in June.

According to India Today, Moto G4 Play has been released in August running on Android 6.1 Marshmallow. Now, its users have the reason to rejoice as the Motorola smartphone is now confirmed to obtain the Android 7.0 Nougat OS in June.

The Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus already received the Nougat update last month and the G4 Play will follow the trail. As a matter of fact, in an interview with Lenovo, the company stated that "consumers will start to see Android Nougat on Moto G4 Play in June."

For reference, Android Headlines noted that the Moto G4 Play is engineered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 410; a weaker chipset compared with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 that can be found on Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus. With the difference in the processor, it is not surprising that this smartphone is tagged at $100 lower compared to its siblings.

The Moto G4 Play is also furnished with a lower resolution display and only comes in a 16 GB storage variant while the Moto G4 has a 32 GB variant, and the Moto G4 Plus features a 64 GB model. With the variety of storage options, the amount of RAM also varies which is up to 4 GB.

It was also noted that the version of Nougat that is presently running on the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus is based on Android 7.0 and is a mostly stock application of Android. The said software is just a few extra apps and features from Moto and is basically similar to what is seen on devices like Moto X, Moto E, and even the flagship smartphone Moto Z lineup. Nevertheless, it has a bit lighter extra features.

With the differences in hardware of the Moto G4 siblings, the same news outlet concludes that this might be the cause of the delayed launch of Android 7.0 Nougat for Moto G4 Play. Luckily, the owners of this handset will just have to wait for two months to obtain the said OS upgrade.