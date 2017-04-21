Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, April 21, 2017

'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe', Nintendo Switch Bundle Now Available

Apr 21, 2017
Nintendo has confirmed that the "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" and Nintendo Switch bundle will be released but would be exclusive to Russia.

According to GameSpot, a Nintendo spokesperson has revealed that the "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" bundle with Nintendo Switch is real. Nevertheless, this promotion is only available for purchase in Russia.

"The bundle is exclusive to Russia and there are no plans to bring it to other countries at this time," Nintendo's representative stated.

The Nintendo Switch was released last month and it doesn't have any bundles that came with the console and a video game. But then, Nintendo's Russian site has seemingly leaked the presence of a "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" bundle, which has been spotted by Reddit user Lord_Daenar.

It was also noted that the "Mario Kart" is one of Nintendo's biggest, most familiar brands and it wouldn't be a revelation to see Nintendo put it into a promotion to aid in selling the Nintendo Switch units. It can also be recalled that there were "Mario Kart" packages for the Wii and Wii U as well, including the games Mario Kart Wii and Mario Kart 8.

For reference, the "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" launches on April 28 for Nintendo Switch. This is a re-release of "Mario Kart 8," which is the game that has more characters, carts, and tracks unlocked. For those who wanted to download it to their console, this video game will take up 6.75 GB of memory, seemingly.

As for the price, the Russian store page stated that the "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" bundle with Nintendo Switch will be tagged at 24,999 RUB, which translates to around $440 USD. Meanwhile, the media outlet has advised that this bundle is just limited to a particular region thus there is a huge probability that it will not hit other countries' market shelves.

 

 

