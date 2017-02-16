Why Nintendo Switch Pre-orders A Waste of Money: Reggie Fils-Aime Confirmed Console Caused NES Classic Edition Stock Issues

Nintendo will officially launch its seventh home console, the Switch. Millions of gamers around the world are now excited to try on the newest console. However, new reports are claiming that pre-ordering the imminent gaming system right now is a waste of money.

According to iDigitalTimes, buying Nintendo Switch to just simply get "The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild" game is definitely not acceptable. According to the news outlet, the much-anticipated game will only become exclusively available for the imminent console for the first few weeks only.

Few days after its official launching, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is will be playable on Wii U. Hence, it might not be highly recommended for gamers to spend $300 to buy Nintendo Switch and play the much-anticipated game.

In line with this, pre-ordering Nintendo Switch to experience the "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" and "Splatoon 2" games first is just a waste of time and money. This is because the said games are totally arriving few months after the console's official launch.

Furthermore, Spoiler Scoop has learned that Nintendo Switch is actually one of the main reasons why stocks of the NES Classic Edition console remain scarce until now. It has been revealed that Nintendo is currently focusing more on the upcoming gaming console.

As a matter of fact, Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo president and chief operating officer has confirmed that there will be enough supply of Nintendo Switch console when it hits the game stores. The gaming exec has stated that they expect the new gaming system to be as successful as its predecessors.

Reggie Fils-Aime added that, after Nintendo Switch, the gaming company will focus on producing more stocks of the NES Classic Edition console. "What happened with NES Classic is that was a situation where the global demand was well in excess of anything we had anticipated, and that's what created shortages," he confessed. Nintendo Switch is expected to hit the stores by storm on March 3, 2017.