Nintendo Switch: NBA 2K18 to be Released September 2017

Even though it is not yet 2018, the "NBA 2K" series will finally and officially be releasing the "NBA 2K18" game this September. Plus, many other games along the way.

According to IGN, is officially "NBA 2K18" is intended exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Usually NBA 2K reveals when its games will be released. When NBA 2K18 release was announced in relation to the Nintendo Switch launch, rumors started flying around. But then again, this would certainly get a lot of boos from players using other consoles such as Xbox One, and PC.

In a related news, News Explored said that Nintendo Switch will be released with other games like "Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild". Although the list of games are still incomplete, Nintendo assured the gaming public that there will be additions n the future. Other games being planned are: "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe", "Arms", "Splatoon 2", "LEGO City Undercover" and "Sonic Mania."

Nintendo Switch games confirmed to be released this year include the following:

"Has Been Heroes" (March 2017), "Snipperclips: Cut it Out, Together!" (March 2017), "Fast RMX" (March 2017), "I am Setsuna" (March 2017), "Puyo Puyo Tetris" (Spring), "Rime" (Spring 2017), "Just Dance 2017" (March 3), "Super Bomberman R" (March 3), "Skylanders Imaginators" (March 3).

With that being said, Nintendo stated via Playstation Lifestyle what "NBA 2K18" will offer,

"The highest rated annual sports title of this console generation comes to Nintendo Switch with "NBA 2K18", featuring unparalleled authenticity and improvements on the court.

Shape your MyPLAYER and write your own narrative, build your dream MyTEAM, take control of the league, or prove you're the best of the best by competing against players from around the globe.

"NBA 2K18" will continue the franchise's tradition as "the gold standard of basketball simulation" with unrivaled realism and true NBA gameplay."

Nintendo will launch a new game console on Friday, March 3, 2017. The new console is aptly named "Nintendo Switch." It was named switch for two reasons. It could be remembered that Nintendo suffered huge losses until 2014.

Nintendo Switch is intended to turn it around second, the new console blurred the difference between a home and a hand held. True to its name, the console comes with a tablet that a user can use when on the go. However, you can connect it on a slot in your TV and switch it for home use.