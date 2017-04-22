Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, April 22, 2017 | Updated at 4:30 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Xbox Project Scorpio Specs, Features, Details Revealed

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 22, 2017 10:36 AM EDT
Inside The 2016 E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo

Inside The 2016 E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo(Photo : Getty Images)

For the first time, Microsoft finally unveiled the full and final specs of the much-awaited Project Scorpio. The tech giant revealed the game console's details to Digital Foundry along with a first ever mocked up playtest.

According to IGN, Microsoft has yet to reveal the unit's official name and price as it is still called by its project name. The publication noted that it is, actually, seems more than an updated version of its predecessor, Xbox One.

In fact, it is even tagged as a game console specially designed to put the gaming experience into a new level. It, too, will give a "meticulous focus on appealing to the core gamer" with its very promising specs.

Project Scorpio has eight custom CPU x86 core, six teraflops of GPU and 125 GB GDDR5 of RAM. It also has a memory bandwidth of 326 GB per second, a vapor-chamber cooling and a whopping 1 TB Hard Drive.

The upcoming console's CPU runs 30 percent faster than the original Xbox One while its GPU is 4.6 times the speed. Compared to its predecessor, its RAM and hard drive are now more improved. Also, playing in 4K resolutions would be more maintained and achieved. Hence, Xbox One games would have the 4K resolution even if it will only be switched on a regular HD output.

Moreover, Microsoft also didn't give the full details of the game console's aesthetics. The Verge reported that Project Scorpio's rear looks like from Xbox One S, thus it might not have Kinetic port but will surely have HDMI inputs.

Aside from the more upgraded specs, it also has a vapor-chamber cooling inside that is similar to what the high-end PCs use today, just like the GTX 1080. Its hardware is said to be more compact that has integrated power supply.

Although nothing is final yet on its release date, Digital Foundry believed that Project Scorpio is going to be revealed at the upcoming E3 2017. Thus, it might not be seen earlier than the said event and the game enthusiasts still have to wait until June to see that this new generation game console entails.

SEE ALSO

Microsoft Project Scorpio: Features, Details Here!

'Phantom Dust' Remastered on Xbox One Available Soon

Microsoft Confirms 'No Man's Sky' Canceled for Xbox One

More Free Xbox One, Xbox 360 Games Now Available!

Nintendo Switch Minecraft: Story Mode The Complete Adventure Coming Soon in June; Ubisoft Planning For ‘Surprise’

Tagsxbox, Xbox Project Scorpio, microsoft xbox, Microsoft Xbox Project, Microsoft Project Scorpio

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Microsoft Project Scorpio Bill Nye Saves the world

Boston Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Plays Through Tears After Sister's Death

Isiah Thomas From Celtic's Is Still Grieving over Chyna Thomas' Death; Expected To Show Up in Game 3 At Chicago

Isaiah Thomas sends his appreciation for the people who sends their love and support for him and his family as well. Isaiah also sends his gratitude for respecting his privacy as he continues to grieve and heal together with his family.
Klay Thompson's Game 2 Needs To Be Great

NBA News: Warriors' Thompson Expected To Step Up With Durant Absent In Game 2
Kevin Love's Performance Propels Cavs to Game 2 Win Over Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates Inspired With Kevin Love's Game 2 Performance
Kevin Durant Questionable For Game 2

Golden State Warriors News: Kevin Durant (Left Calf Strain) Questionable For Game 2
Three Takeaways From The First Three Days Of NBA Playoff Basketball

2017 NBA Playoffs: 3 Three Things To Know So Far
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi official photo

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Updates: New “Turbo Track” Rollercoaster With Two Zero Gravity Experiences At 102km/h
Heat Keep Playoffs Hopes Going

NBA News: Heat Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive, Top Cavs In Thrilling OT Win

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Nintendo Switch News: Update 2.1.0 Is Now Live

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' Official Trailer Released; Features A Hammer-less Thor Fighting An Enraged Hulk

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7
Entertainment

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics