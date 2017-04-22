Xbox Project Scorpio Specs, Features, Details Revealed

For the first time, Microsoft finally unveiled the full and final specs of the much-awaited Project Scorpio. The tech giant revealed the game console's details to Digital Foundry along with a first ever mocked up playtest.

According to IGN, Microsoft has yet to reveal the unit's official name and price as it is still called by its project name. The publication noted that it is, actually, seems more than an updated version of its predecessor, Xbox One.

In fact, it is even tagged as a game console specially designed to put the gaming experience into a new level. It, too, will give a "meticulous focus on appealing to the core gamer" with its very promising specs.

Project Scorpio has eight custom CPU x86 core, six teraflops of GPU and 125 GB GDDR5 of RAM. It also has a memory bandwidth of 326 GB per second, a vapor-chamber cooling and a whopping 1 TB Hard Drive.

The upcoming console's CPU runs 30 percent faster than the original Xbox One while its GPU is 4.6 times the speed. Compared to its predecessor, its RAM and hard drive are now more improved. Also, playing in 4K resolutions would be more maintained and achieved. Hence, Xbox One games would have the 4K resolution even if it will only be switched on a regular HD output.

Moreover, Microsoft also didn't give the full details of the game console's aesthetics. The Verge reported that Project Scorpio's rear looks like from Xbox One S, thus it might not have Kinetic port but will surely have HDMI inputs.

Aside from the more upgraded specs, it also has a vapor-chamber cooling inside that is similar to what the high-end PCs use today, just like the GTX 1080. Its hardware is said to be more compact that has integrated power supply.

Although nothing is final yet on its release date, Digital Foundry believed that Project Scorpio is going to be revealed at the upcoming E3 2017. Thus, it might not be seen earlier than the said event and the game enthusiasts still have to wait until June to see that this new generation game console entails.