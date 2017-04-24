Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, April 24, 2017

NBA News: Kevin Durant Still Questionable For Game 4

Durant Out For Game 4

With Head Coach Steve Kerr ruled out for Game 4 of the first round Monday due to health issues, the Golden State Warriors is still facing an important question: Will Kevin Durant play? The eight-time All-Star is still questionable, a team spokesman told the media.

According to SF Gate, it is very likely that, with a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State might not want to bring Kevin Durant back until the Western Conference semifinals. Kevin Durant, who has now missed two straight Playoff games with a left calf strain, appears to be almost 100% healthy. Durant participated in practice Friday, as well as shoot-around on Saturday with no problems whatsoever.

Kevin Durant injured his left calf during the third quarter of the Warriors' Game 1 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers but said that he's unsure how he got the injury, which then tightened up afterward. Though disappointed that he's injured again, KD also said that he doesn't want to cause himself to miss a lot more time by rushing back to the court.

Kevin Durant had had 32 points and 10 rebounds in the Game 1 win, right before sitting out Game 2. For Durant, it's been another challenging stretch ever since he was sidelined with a left knee injury on February 28 at Washington that, which cost him 19 games before he returned for the final three games of the regular season.

According to NBA.com, additional players who are also listed as questionable for Game 4 are forward Shaun Livingston (right index finger sprain) and other forward Matt Barnes (right ankle/foot sprain). Despite those three key players sidelined, the Warriors still routed Portland by 29 points in Game 2, coming back from behind for an 119-113 win in Game 3.

The Blazers, on the other hand, announced Sunday that center Jusuf Nurkic, who returned to play Game 3 after suffering a fractured right leg, has been ruled out for Game 4.

