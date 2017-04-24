'Dawn Of War III' Update: Open Beta Begins Today, Offering Game To Players Before Official Launch

The latest game in the "Warhammer 40,000" franchise, "Dawn of War III," will launch on April 27. However, fans will still have a chance to go try it out for free this weekend before its official release.

According to GameSpot, an open beta for "Dawn of War III" is starting today, April 23, at 10 A.M. PT/1 P.M. ET/6 P.M. BST, and ending at the same time tomorrow, Monday, April 24. Included in the game's beta is access to all three of the game's available factions - Space Marines, Orks, and Eldar - as well as a limited selection of elite heroes for each.

The trial is going to be exclusive on multiplayer only, and players will have access to three maps and all three match sizes: 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3. Players will also be able to try out 6 doctrines per faction, where these doctrines allow players to give their army some much-needed benefits abilities such as health regeneration or taunts, which alters the way it fights.

Interested players can sign up for the open beta on "Dawn of War III's" official website, as well as taking a look at a full match of gameplay. Despite the free weekend gameplay offer, developer Relic Entertainment warns that any progress made in the beta will not carry over into the final game, as the purpose of the beta is just to showcase the game early on before its release.

According to VG24/7, Relic has also released a new trailer in celebration of the game's upcoming launch. Additionally, reviews for the new strategy title has also recently gone live, and the reception coming from critics has also been positive.

In most reviews that were made of the game, it has been said that "Dawn of War III" builds and maintains a sort of "organic tension" that results in massive pay-offs, which is nothing else quite like any other game that has been played. More "Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III" reviews are coming as the game heads to its official release.