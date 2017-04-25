‘Rick And Morty’ Virtual Reality PC Game ‘Virtual Rick-Ality’ Easter Eggs And Game Guide Released

"Rick and Morty" virtual reality game was recently released last week and soon enough Easter eggs, game secrets and show references were accounted for. Since the first episode of season 3 was released on April 1, creators of the series are now treating their fans with new teaser videos, toys, merchandise and now a new game. The VR game was developed by Owlchemy Labs for Adult Swim Digital and is available for PC gamers.

In the "Rick and Morty" VR game, players can get a photo of Rick Sanchez and the Job Simulator robot when players complete 10 crafting challenges after finishing all the tasks for the main story, IGN reported. For Jerry fans, they can find Jerry by using the bathroom. He will knock and will want to speak to clone Morty. Players simply need to slide a hemorrhoid cream from under the door to quiet him down. After doing this they will be able to unlock the "Love Hurts" achievement of the game.

Players will find a number of cassette tapes in the "Rick and Morty" virtual reality game. There are actually 13 tapes in total and you must find all to unlock different secrets of the game. And possibly the most interesting is a statuette of Tiny Rick which sits in Rick's room near a futuristic media player. Reports say that this Tiny Rick décor may unlock some of the hidden secrets of the game.

Aside from gameplay secrets, expect a lot of show references like photographs of the family as well as their friends are on the wall and on nightstands. A Jerryboree form is on a clipboard which was used to leave Jerry in a day care made for Jerrys. Rick's epic inventions are also in the "Rick and Morty" virtual reality game; his Microverse creation unit that contains a miniature planet in each battery is included.

Meanwhile, aside from the new "Rick and Morty" virtual reality game, new fan-made videos are also out. One such popular video was uploaded in YouTube by user DandyDani and it was about Rick, Morty and other popular characters in an opening patterned after "Friends," Nerdist reported.

The "Rick and Morty" and "Friends" mashup got great reviews online which means fans are still up for the Adult Swim animated series. Adult Swim announced via Facebook that the next episodes for season 3 will be released summer of 2017. The announcement came while "The Rickshank Redemption" aired on April Fool's Day. The "Rick and Morty" virtual reality game is now available for download on PC.