iPhone 8 mass production to be Pushed Back on October, November

Apr 25, 2017
Apple Fans Await iPhone 7

KGI Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has weighed in on the rumor about the possible date push back for Apple's iPhone 8 mass production and believes that it could be delayed possibly around the October/November timeframe.

Kuo, on Monday, explains that the reason for the delay of iPhone 8 could be traced down to the upgrades that the Cupertino-based tech giant plans to add in the next-generation smartphone, 9to5Mac relayed. So instead of the usual August/September window that Apple uses to mass produce its next iPhone, the analyst believe it could be pushed at a much later timeframe due to the improvements.

If the prediction does come out as accurate, it could cause some problems with the iPhone 8 supply for the Holiday period, which could, in turn, hurt Apple's sales, Tech Radar reported.

Despite the potentially bad news, Kuo still believes the iPhone 8 could make the usual September market release window. However, if this were to happen, fans should expect a limited supply for the smartphone as a starter.

Another possible scenario that could counter the problem mentioned is if Apple releases the iPhone 8 alongside its next iterative flagship, the iPhone 7S, and iPhone 7S Plus, Kuo predicted. However, there is also a possibility that consumers would most likely sit out the iterative flagship and go for the eighth iteration of the smartphone line instead.

The analyst continued to predict that Apple will probably sell around 80 to 90 million units of the new upcoming iPhones in the second half of 2017. This is opposed to the 110 million units sold that Kuo predicted previously due to the potential shortage in supply.

No official word yet coming from Apple about its upcoming iPhone 8 flagship. But many enthusiasts strongly believe that more information about the handset would most likely be unveiled - specifically its release date - in fall of 2017.

 

 

