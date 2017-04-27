Latest Apple iOS Bug Causes Various iPhone Issues; Solutions Revealed!

A new bug in Apple's iOS has been discovered that crashes or freezes the user's iPhone after performing specific button combo in the handset's Control Center.

This latest Apple iOS bug was first noted in the report from Italian Apple-focused website Amici Apple earlier this week. The report indicated that the problem seems to affect the latest versions of the Cupertino-based tech giant's operating system - or as recent as the iOS 10.3.2 Beta build.

For those who are curious as to how the latest Apple iOS bug works, 9 to 5 Mac has reported that fans will have to go to the iPhone's Control Center first. After that, they will have to simultaneously one of the options from the bottom bar (Alarm Clock, Calculator or Camera) then press Night Shift and AirDrop. Users would have to use three fingers in order for this bug to work and might have to do it a few more times to make it work.

This would result in a system freeze for the iPhone - if everything goes accordingly. It would take a few seconds before the phone returns back to its normal state or re-spring. However, fans should keep in mind that there is a chance for the handset to remain frozen longer than normal. If this happens, users will have to manually reboot the phone.

Tech enthusiasts shouldn't worry about the latest discovered Apple iOS bug. Reports have it that this wouldn't likely occur accidentally, given that it would take specific steps before the bug triggers and freezes the handset. Nevertheless, fans can watch the video below to see how exactly this bug works in the new iOS update.

Meanwhile, the developer beta for iOS 10.3.2 is now available for download. According to Mac Rumors, enthusiasts who'd like to check out the upcoming update can now get the beta patch through Apple Developer Center or over-the-air - so long as the registered developer has proper configuration profile installed.