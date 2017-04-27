Persona 5 World Wide Release Revealed; PS4 Version Of Persona 5 Available Soon

Persona 5 delivers great performance on the Sony PlayStation4 and the PlayStation4 Pro. Persona 5 is a role playing game developed by Atlus for the PS3 and the PS4 consoles. While Atlus publishes the game in North America and Japan, Deep Silver is the publisher for Europe and Australia.

The game had been in development for more than 5 years and was released worldwide on April 4. Persona 5 is not a graphical or a technical powerhouse, but it more than makes up in great visuals and presentation. Persona 5 is the sixth installment of the Persona series.

Persona 5 has been made using a different game engine, compared to Atlus's 2012 game Catherine, which was made using the Gamebryo engine. Persona 5 was also developed keeping the PS3 in mind. However, the developer studio benefited greatly from the next-gen setting.

So far, Persona 5 has been giving great results on the PS4. The game runs at a playable 30 frames per second on the PS4 at 1080p. Apart from this, the PS4 version of the game also does not suffer from screen tearing, which the PS3 version has. PS4's higher resolution support helps Persona 5 edge out by giving a more detailed scene to the gamer.

Digital Foundry mentions that the game triumphs over Persona 4, and has a great presentation. The menu system especially, has been cited to be very stylish in the game. The gaming channel also mentions that there are a lot of last-gen looks to the PS4 version, including the character models which have less than 17,000 polygons.

Digital Foundry also mentions that the game is sleeker than Persona 4, and notes that the game did not make any compromises while being in development for both the platforms. Persona 5 on the PS3 does not look bad, and is comparable to the high resolution texture rendering of the PS4. The channel also notes that the PS4 version of the game is the one to get.