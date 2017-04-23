Nintendo Switch Games: Blizzard Adds ‘Heartstone’, ‘Overwatch’ On New-Gen Nintendo Console

The Nintendo Switch has been quite a success ever since it got out of the market in early March 2017. And because of that, many developers are now considering adding their own games into the new-generation console. The last one, so far, to have ever shared the possibility of releasing a port is Blizzard for its "Hearthstone" and "Overwatch" games.

When asked by Express Online if Blizzard already had the discussion to port "Hearthstone" to Nintendo Switch, senior game designer Mike Donais straightly answered no. "I personally haven't talked about it but I'm more focused on card design," he said. "Hearthstone is available on iPads and phones, so it's a good discussion worth having."

It sounds reassuring considering that the Nintendo Switch has a touch screen feature that could very well benefit "Hearthstone." Above all, this is actually the big upper hand that the Nintendo console have over the leading consoles: PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. But this is not the only game that Blizzard is considering for the new-gen console.

Advertisement

Game director Jeff Kaplan has also dropped a hint that "Overwatch" might be possible on Nintendo Switch. However, he mentioned that adding the game on the platform can be quite difficult. He didn't rule out the possibility, though, and further note that the company is "open minded about exploring possible platforms."

Out of the two games, it would seem like "Hearthstone" may have the highest chance of coming to Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Insider has noted that the game was created using the Unity engine which is compatible with the new-gen console.

Unfortunately, all that fans can do now is speculate for the future games that will come out on Nintendo Switch. That being said, it's ideal to keep an open mind for the time being and take all rumors with a pinch of salt. More news and updates about the matter should surface in the coming months.