Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, April 23, 2017 | Updated at 2:43 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Nintendo Switch Games: Blizzard Adds ‘Heartstone’, ‘Overwatch’ On New-Gen Nintendo Console

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 23, 2017 01:00 AM EDT
Nintendo Releases New 'Switch' Game Console

Nintendo Releases New 'Switch' Game Console(Photo : Getty Images)

The Nintendo Switch has been quite a success ever since it got out of the market in early March 2017. And because of that, many developers are now considering adding their own games into the new-generation console. The last one, so far, to have ever shared the possibility of releasing a port is Blizzard for its "Hearthstone" and "Overwatch" games.

When asked by Express Online if Blizzard already had the discussion to port "Hearthstone" to Nintendo Switch, senior game designer Mike Donais straightly answered no. "I personally haven't talked about it but I'm more focused on card design," he said. "Hearthstone is available on iPads and phones, so it's a good discussion worth having."

It sounds reassuring considering that the Nintendo Switch has a touch screen feature that could very well benefit "Hearthstone." Above all, this is actually the big upper hand that the Nintendo console have over the leading consoles: PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. But this is not the only game that Blizzard is considering for the new-gen console.

Game director Jeff Kaplan has also dropped a hint that "Overwatch" might be possible on Nintendo Switch. However, he mentioned that adding the game on the platform can be quite difficult. He didn't rule out the possibility, though, and further note that the company is "open minded about exploring possible platforms."

Out of the two games, it would seem like "Hearthstone" may have the highest chance of coming to Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Insider has noted that the game was created using the Unity engine which is compatible with the new-gen console.

Unfortunately, all that fans can do now is speculate for the future games that will come out on Nintendo Switch. That being said, it's ideal to keep an open mind for the time being and take all rumors with a pinch of salt. More news and updates about the matter should surface in the coming months.

 

 

SEE ALSO

'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe', Nintendo Switch Bundle Now Available

Nintendo to Stop Producing NES Classic Edition

'Splatoon' 2 Stage Officially Releases Humpback Pump Track

Nintendo Switch Minecraft: Story Mode The Complete Adventure Coming Soon in June; Ubisoft Planning For ‘Surprise’

Nintendo NES Classic Mini Edition Still Scarce; Capcom’s The Disney Afternoon Collection to Solve Stock Problems

TagsNintendo, Nintendo Switch, blizzard, Overwatch, Heartstone

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

ROG Strix 1060 OC The ROG Strix 1080 OC

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

Brainiac in 'Injustice 2'

NetherRealm Studios Introduces Brainiac in 'Injustice 2' - Watch Trailer Here!

The last "Shattered Alliances" trailer has been released.
'Total War: Warhammer II'

'Total War: Warhammer II' Coming This Year; 'Total War: Warhammer' Available For Mac
'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy'

Naturo Ultimate Ninja Storm Collection Coming PC, PS4 & Xbox One This Year
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

Ashton Kutcher Rises Stronger from Demi Moore Divorce & Cheating Scandal
Beyonce Hosts A Screening Of 'Live At Roseland: The Elements Of 4'

Beyonce Celebrates Easter Sunday With Mom Tina Lawson and Kelly Rowland; Queen B Flaunts Twins Baby Bump
EW Hosts An Evening With BBC America

'Doctor Who' Introduces Pearl Mackie's Bill Potts - Doctor's First Gay Companion
BBC Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Harry Styles Solo Album Debuts May 12; List of Songs Here

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Nintendo Switch News: Update 2.1.0 Is Now Live

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' Official Trailer Released; Features A Hammer-less Thor Fighting An Enraged Hulk

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7
Entertainment

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics