'The Sims 4' Update Pets Gameplay Feature Likely To Be Added To Upcoming DLC

The addition of animal pets in "The Sims 4" has been one of the highly-anticipated gameplay features for Electronic Arts' hit life simulation game. Despite game developer Maxis keeping things quiet about the heavily speculated Pets DLC, Sims players highlighted the features as the one that they would like to see be incorporated in the game.

According to iSports Times, developers at Maxis have always been busy incorporating some interesting new features to "The Sims 4" in the form of new DLCs and game updates. The most recent features include the introduction of vampires, butlers, toddlers, and a slew of in-game items.

With the earlier emergence of game codes that gave hints of a potential "The Sims 4" Pets pack, here are some elements that The Sims players have been highly hoping to find in the said DLC. This is according to the fans site, Sims Community.

Pet Traits: similar to how "The Sims 4" players can pick and choose the traits of their Sim characters, players are hoping that the game developers will also consider adding the exact same feature to the speculated Pets DLC. They can even enhance it by having the Pet Sims develop their very own unique traits and interactions with their Sim owners.

Pet Bonding Activities: "The Sims 4" Pets DLC could also have a skills system where every Sims pets can gain motor, logic or mischief skills. As suggested, some certain bonding activities could even augment a Sim character's own skills, depending on specific pet interaction.

Pet Careers: According to the Christian Post, game developers should also consider adding an option for the Pet Sims to join a career in the speculated Pet DLC. These career tracks would include entertainment, services, or even security, making the DLC much more interesting.

As of the moment, it is still unclear whether "The Sims 4" Pets will be one of the many DLCs that the game's developers will deploy to the game in the near future. Neither EA nor Maxis have given their comments on the said speculation.