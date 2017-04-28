AMD Ryzen Processor to have More Advantages, Better Optimization

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. or AMD is a multinational semiconductor company that manufactures and develops consumer related products such as motherboard chipsets and microprocessors for personal computers, servers and workstations use. Currently, it is the second largest chipset supplier behind Intel in terms of providing high-end chipset and one of its latest product line is the AMD Ryzen processor.

AMD Ryzen processor is the newest chipset for the Sunnyvale-based semicon corporation today. As Intel has already launched their Skylake and Kaby Lake processor, AMD matches it up with the Ryzen processor as their flagship chipset this year. And now, one expert thinks that AMD's latest chipset will give more advantages as against the other processors available in the market today.

According to Digital Trends, Id Software CTO Robert Duffy promotes the benefits of using an AMD Ryzen processor compared to other existing chipsets. One example he made is when AMD provides a Ryzen 7 processor on the Zenimax-owned company to run the 2016 version of 'Doom' and the result was very promising, instantly running the game at 1,920 x 1,080.

Right now, the software expert also revealed that the 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) is undergoing evaluation using the Id Tech 6 running on a Ryzen 7 chipset. The technical team also disclosed they are planning to test an 8K resolution (7,680 x 4,320) in the near future. The additional CPU room using the AMD Ryzen processor is beneficial for PC gaming market.

HEXUS further added that users will have the ability to access more cores or threads that means enhanced multi-tasking and even better optimization on the game engine. The software expert also believed that AMD Ryzen processor will give improved performance on 4K and 8K resolutions.

The next generation Id Tech game engine will surely be optimized by an AMD Ryzen processor bringing advantages to users through its CPUs boasting and thread counts. Some benefits will also include improved realism, framerate development and upgraded AI in all games.