Microsoft Officially Announces Update for Surface Pro 4

Microsoft has rolled out an upgrade to its Microsoft Surface Pro 4 making the device perform better.

According to Digital Trends, Microsoft continues to pay attention to its current Surface Pro 4. Recently, the Redmond-based company has rolled out the second set of driver updates for this device and its aim is to further improve the stability and performance of devices enhanced to Windows 10 Creators Update. The owners of Surface Pro 4 should also keep in mind that they won't be able to have a taste of this upgrade when if their gadget's OS is not yet upgraded.

It has been noted that the Surface Pro 4's latest update centers principally on enhancing the audio performance when playing video. The driver update includes the Intel Corporation driver update for Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) Audio Controller (09.21.00.2102): Improve video playback on installed apps while online. The other one is Intel Corporation driver update for Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) OED (09.21.00.2102): Improve video playback on installed apps while offline.

Moreover, TechRadar has conducted a review for the Surface Pro 4 and it reveals that the device still has a negative side. Focusing on the positive side of the gadget, the review stated that it has a larger and sharper screen within same dimensions. It was also noticed that it has largely improved Type Cover and Surface Pen.

On the other hand, the Surface Pro 4 also have disadvantages. One of which is that its Type Cover is still sold separately. It is equipped with Intel Core m3 at entry level and its battery wasn't enhanced that much.

Apart from the update for Surface Pro 4, Microsoft also has a scheduled event on May 2 wherein it was expected to unveil the Windows 10 Cloud Edition and put an emphasis on some sort of solution for the educational market. Aside from that, the Redmond-based company is expected to introduce the Surface Pro 5, which is the successor to the highly successful Surface Pro 4 Windows 10 2-in-1.