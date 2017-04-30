Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill Officially Started Filming 'Mission: Impossible 6'

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation Beijing Premiere

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation Beijing Premiere(Photo : Getty Images)

Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill have started filming the much-awaited "Mission: Impossible 6."

According to Daily Mail, "Mission: Impossible 6" actors Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill have started filming thrilling scenes in Paris. Cruise is wearing his navy leather jacket as he strolled around on the movie set.

Cruise inspected the set and appears to be in deep discussion with crew members as they worked out how to maneuver the scene. Upon filming some parts of "Mission: Impossible 6", the actor has sported his character Ethan Hunt's signature all-black ensemble and he also wears heavy black boots.

The same news outlet has learned that the "Mission: Impossible 6" actor appeared to be shooting a chase sequence with Superman star Henry Cavill, as the two maneuvered a heavy truck. The two are driving the truck into another large truck, in what appears to be a thrilling action scene in the movie. Meanwhile, keen observant fans had spotted Cavill had grown a thick handlebar mustache for his role in the movie, which is a far appearance from his typical clean-cut look.

For reference, Metro stated in its article that Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt, while Cavill has also signed on in an unspecified role. Nevertheless, it was figured that his character will perhaps be substituting Jeremy Renner's departing William Brandt.

It was also mentioned that it was 21 years since Cruise's Impossible Missions Force (IMF) agent Ethan Hunt first fought his way through what was measured as an 'impossible mission.' Even though specifics are still under wraps for the "Mission; Impossible 6," it was known that the production in Paris will move to New Zealand and London.

"Mission: Impossible 6" is being directed by scriptwriter Christopher McQuarrie. He previously worked with Cruise on movies "Jack Reacher," "Edge Of Tomorrow" and "Valkyrie." Additionally, Alec Baldwin and Rebecca Ferguson will both reappear on their roles from "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation" as Alan Hunley and Ilsa Faust correspondingly.

