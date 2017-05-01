Cheaper Microsoft Surface 2017 Runs Windows 10 Cloud Software, Quick Boot Coming Soon

Microsoft Surface 2017 laptop is being geared up as a budget-friendly device that can compete with the Google Chromebook platform. Incidentally, the Redmond-based company is reported to focus on its software, which may also run on a new Windows 10 variant.

Microsoft Surface 2017, meantime, will be run by a Windows 10 Cloud software, which focuses in providing cloud services on a budget-friendly technology. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Windows 10 Cloud is set to limit apps to the Windows Store in order to prevent the use of non-Store apps such as Google Chrome. Moreover, a leaked Microsoft file reportedly mentions the new laptop as an "Edu Cloud" device. Also, it revealed some features of the said device like an all-day battery life, a resume cycle and a quick boot.

As for the specs, the new Microsoft Surface 2017 will have a quad-core processor such as the Celeron or higher, 32GB internal memory, 4GB of RAM and an eMMC or SSD. The touch-enabled screen, meantime, has been noted as well to be optional, Patently Apple reported.

The new range of Microsoft Surface 2017 laptops that come with average hardware is expected to be the highlight of the next event happening in May, alongside the Windows 10 Cloud OS. It should be noted that the tech giant has been looking at the role of the education, which seems evident from its different deals it offers to schools kids, including the entire education industry, Top Examiner reported.

Microsoft Surface 2017 is scheduled for launch to make up for the delayed release of Surface Pro 5. The new laptop is believed to compete with Google Chromebook that is currently making some noise in the market.

Microsoft is hosting a special hardware and software event in New York City this week on May 2nd. The software giant has consistently used New York to launch new Surface devices, but this event will be slightly different. We're not expecting to see a new Surface Book 2 or Surface Pro 5, instead Microsoft is focusing on education. Microsoft is ready to show how it will compete with Google's Chromebooks.

The event kicks off Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30AM ET / 6:30AM PT.