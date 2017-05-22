Trump's budget would make cuts to food stamps and Medicaid

Donald Trump's new budget proposal would slash more than $800 billion over the next 10 years on funds for Medicaid, the health program for the poor. It would also give power to restrict programs to low income households to the states and the ability to impose work requirements if you people look for assistance.

The Washington Post reported that the move could see as many as 10 million people lose their benefits in the next decade. The proposal is due to be announced Tuesday.

Food stamps (The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) would be also affected. The program would lose $193 billion over the next decade, according to the Associated Press. This represents 25% decrease that would push millions of low income households out of the program.

During the presidential campaign, Trump promised to avoid cuts on Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid.

I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid. Huckabee copied me. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2015

The new budget also contains $1.6 billion in funding to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a larger $2.6 billion spending hike for border security programs.