Latin American Immigrants Looking to Seek Asylum in US May Go for Mexico Instead

Latin Americans who are experiencing violence in some countries in nations like Honduras and El Salvador are fleeing. They initially set their sights on the US but President Donald Trump and his administration are persistent with its federal immigration laws. Instead of going for the American dream, they choose to settle in Mexico instead.

Al Jazeera reports that the Latin countries mentioned are some of the most dangerous places in the world. These countries are filled with surging crime caused by drug violence, criminal gangs and homicide.

Latin American refugees in the past have always chosen the US. However, with President Donald Trump seated and his administration enacting its federal immigration laws, the US seems a little difficult for them to enter with the ban going on. Mr. Trump recently signed an executive order to suspend the entrance of refugees in the US and prevention of people coming in from several majority-Muslim nations coming to the country.

Just recently, more than 50 Latin American women and children are being deported from the US. UPI reports that the immigrants say that they will once again suffer violence and discrimination if they are sent back to their home countries including Ecuador, Guatemala and Honduras.

The refugees stated that they entered the US via Texas in 2015 and with their hearing, have been refused to appeal for their cases. The lower court stated that the Latin refugees did not have any right to have their appeals reviewed because they are not American citizens in the first place. Furthermore, they did not qualify as immigrants as well.

The American Civil Liberties Union who represented the Latin refugees objected to the decision. They say that migrants who specifically seek asylum in the US cannot be sent back to their dangerous homelands. Each immigrant should be given fair trial and should not be detained or deported.