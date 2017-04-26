Why 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Star Chris Pratt No Longer Takes Fan Selfies

Since his rise in Hollywood thanks to blockbuster movies like "Guardians of the Galaxy 2," Chris Pratt is saying no to taking photos with fans. The actor who is now a well-known public figure admits that he has to be smart with his time.

Chris Pratt said in a recent interview that his busy schedule keeps him from doing normal tasks. His stardom also gets in the way of everyday activities that is why he no longer takes photos with fans.

Huffington Post reports that Chris Pratt loves his fans but he has to prudent about his time including limiting fan interactions. However, this does not mean that "The Office" star can no longer be approached in public. Instead of a selfie, he now settles for a handshake because it doesn't take as much time.

The actor also admitted in the interview that he missed those days when he can freely talk to strangers. Chris Pratt explains that there is no longer an element of surprise in talking with people because he is almost always recognized right away.

Since being catapulted into stardom, Chris Pratt admits that he has garnered a bit of a diva habit. People notes that he enjoys some cigar or two on set and didn't know it was illegal. It took some time or the crew to let the actor know that it's against the law to smoke on set.

Despite the cigar smoking, Chris Pratt says that he has a good work ethic. He explains that he goes to work on time and knows his lines before going on set. "Guardians of the Galaxy 2" director James Gunn refuted Chris Pratt's diva claims. He denies that the actor is no diva as he has known and worked with actors who have outrageous demands.

"Guardians of the Galaxy 2" starring Chris Pratt will debut in US theaters on May 5. Watch the trailer of the sequel below.