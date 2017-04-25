'Tokyo Ghoul' Live-Action Stage Play Cast, Release Date Revealed! Watch Trailer Here

"Tokyo Ghoul" is a well-known manga and anime franchise that is created by Sui Ishida. The first live-action stage play of the franchise was first made in 2015. The second one will debut starting June 29.

Since the rumors of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 are yet to be confirmed, fans of the franchise will be able to see their favorite ghouls in the upcoming live-action stage play. According to Comic Book, the cast have been revealed via a promotional video posted on the play's official website.

In the "Tokyo Ghoul" live-action stage play promo, it was revealed that Ryo Matsuda will be playing the protagonist Ken Kaneki. Aya Tabata will be Toka Kirishima, Shogo Suzuki will be Nishiki Nishio and Mitsu Murata will play Uta. They will be joined by Tomakazu Yoshida will be playing Renji Yomo, Kasumi Yamaya as Kimi Nishino and Maho Tomita will play Itori.

Advertisement

"Tokyo Ghoul" follows the unfortunate string of incidents of the boy named Ken Kaneki after he went on a date with Kamishiro Rize, an infamous ghoul. It was in fact a trap for the protagonist when he learns that Rize is only after his flesh. When he was about to be her next victim, they met with an accident where Ken learns that he turned into a ghoul with a new craving for human flesh.

The outlet adds that other ghouls for the upcoming "Tokyo Ghoul" live-action stage play will be revealed in the latest Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump issue this weekk. The play will debut on June 29 until July 4. The cast will then have another viewing on July 8 to July 9 in the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka.

"Tokyo Ghoul" first debuted as a manga in 2011. Due to its popularity, an anime was created for the franchise. Season 1 aired in 2014 and Season 2 was released in 2015. Season 3 is rumored to be coming but there is no official confirmation or release date yet.

Additionally, "Tokyo Ghoul" will also have a live-action film that will be released this year. Kotaku reports that the movie will premiere in Japan on July 29 and will include a roadshow with the cast. It is not known if the live-action movie will be released in Western theaters.