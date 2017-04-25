Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 | Updated at 12:24 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Tokyo Ghoul' Live-Action Stage Play Cast, Release Date Revealed! Watch Trailer Here

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 25, 2017 11:26 AM EDT
'Tokyo Ghoul' live-action stage play

'Tokyo Ghoul' live-action stage play(Photo : Kei-chan/YouTube)

"Tokyo Ghoul" is a well-known manga and anime franchise that is created by Sui Ishida. The first live-action stage play of the franchise was first made in 2015. The second one will debut starting June 29.

Since the rumors of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 are yet to be confirmed, fans of the franchise will be able to see their favorite ghouls in the upcoming live-action stage play. According to Comic Book, the cast have been revealed via a promotional video posted on the play's official website.

In the "Tokyo Ghoul" live-action stage play promo, it was revealed that Ryo Matsuda will be playing the protagonist Ken Kaneki. Aya Tabata will be Toka Kirishima, Shogo Suzuki will be Nishiki Nishio and Mitsu Murata will play Uta. They will be joined by Tomakazu Yoshida will be playing Renji Yomo, Kasumi Yamaya as Kimi Nishino and Maho Tomita will play Itori.

"Tokyo Ghoul" follows the unfortunate string of incidents of the boy named Ken Kaneki after he went on a date with Kamishiro Rize, an infamous ghoul. It was in fact a trap for the protagonist when he learns that Rize is only after his flesh. When he was about to be her next victim, they met with an accident where Ken learns that he turned into a ghoul with a new craving for human flesh.

The outlet adds that other ghouls for the upcoming "Tokyo Ghoul" live-action stage play will be revealed in the latest Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump issue this weekk. The play will debut on June 29 until July 4. The cast will then have another viewing on July 8 to July 9 in the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka.

"Tokyo Ghoul" first debuted as a manga in 2011. Due to its popularity, an anime was created for the franchise. Season 1 aired in 2014 and Season 2 was released in 2015. Season 3 is rumored to be coming but there is no official confirmation or release date yet.

Additionally, "Tokyo Ghoul" will also have a live-action film that will be released this year. Kotaku reports that the movie will premiere in Japan on July 29 and will include a roadshow with the cast. It is not known if the live-action movie will be released in Western theaters.

SEE ALSO

Konami Releases 'Super Bomberman R' Update for Nintendo Switch; 'Castlevania,' 'Silent Hill' DLC Characters Included!

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

Capcom Disney Afternoon Collection on PC is a Nostalgic Blast from the Past

Red Barrels Studio Releases 'Outlast 2' PC Specs, Gaming Footage - What We Know So Far

‘Code Vein’ is Bandai Namco’s Newest Dystopian RPG; Watch Official Trailer Here

TagsTokyo Ghoul, Tokyo Ghoul live-action stage play, Tokyo Ghoul live-action film, Sui Ishida, Ken Kaneki

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

National Hydrocarbons Commission United States Exxon Mobil Exploration

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Pretty Little Liars series finale Sarada

Durant Out For Game 4

NBA News: Kevin Durant Still Questionable For Game 4

After not playing in Game 3, Warrior's Star Kevin Durant is still listed as questionable for Game 4 of their first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers. Durant suffered a left calf strain during Game 1 and is now unlikely to return for the remainder of this series.
Steve Kerr Postgame News Conference | Warriors vs Blazers R1G2 | April 16, 2017

GSW's Coach Steve Kerr & his Unknown Illness Reportedly the Complication of his Back Surgery; Kevin Durant's status for Game 4 Still Unclear
Boston Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Plays Through Tears After Sister's Death

Isiah Thomas From Celtic's Is Still Grieving over Chyna Thomas' Death; Expected To Show Up in Game 3 At Chicago
Klay Thompson's Game 2 Needs To Be Great

NBA News: Warriors' Thompson Expected To Step Up With Durant Absent In Game 2
Kevin Love's Performance Propels Cavs to Game 2 Win Over Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates Inspired With Kevin Love's Game 2 Performance
Kevin Durant Questionable For Game 2

Golden State Warriors News: Kevin Durant (Left Calf Strain) Questionable For Game 2
Three Takeaways From The First Three Days Of NBA Playoff Basketball

2017 NBA Playoffs: 3 Three Things To Know So Far

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Logitech G413 Keyboard Review: A Keyboard With Romer-G Mechanical Switches With The Price of $90

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

The 100 4x09 Promo "DNR" (HD) Season 4 Episode 9 Promo
Entertainment

'The 100' Season 4 Spoilers: Eliza Taylor on Series' Final Episode, another End of the World; Fans Will Witness Dependent Clarke into People Surrounds Her

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

MoMA's The Contenders Screening of DEADPOOL With Ryan Reynolds
Culture

'Deadpool 2' Release Date June 1, 2018; Josh Brolin Cast as Cable to Ryan Reynold's Deadpool
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics