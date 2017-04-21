Red Barrels Studio Releases 'Outlast 2' PC Specs, Gaming Footage - What We Know So Far

"Outlast 2" is the upcoming sequel to Red Barrel's survival horror game which was first released in 2013. The game is set to be released next week on April 25 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and on PC.

The company has released the PC specs for "Outlast 2." Surprisingly, the game won't require too much PC power as it has relatively average minimum requirements.

Game Rant reports that the minimum requirements for "Outlast 2" is Windows Vista OS, Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, DirectX 10. The game will require at least 30 GB of memory space.

Those who want to play "Outlast 2" in its most crisp setting at 1080p with 60 fps frame rate will need Windows 10, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and DirectX 11. The sound card required for playing the game must be DirectX compatible.

For those who would like to try out "Outlast 2," Red Barrels Studio has released a demo of the game. The released demo focuses on a pair of investigative journalists Blake Langermann and his partner and wife Lynn.

The two are in the Arizona desert to a town named Temple Gate. According to the Steam page of "Outlast 2." The mysterious town is made by Sullivan Knoth and his followers. The journalists are on a mission to uncover the story of Temple Gate as they follow the clues of an unknown woman who was murdered.

Red Barrels Studio also released a 10-minute video clip of the gameplay for "Outlast 2." It gives players a preview of what to expect in the survival horror game including how to survive in it.

"Outlast 2" was considered to be one of the most anticipated games in 2016. The sequel was first announced to be released in the fall but was delayed to this year in order for Red Barrels Studio to polish the sequel to the expectations of the fans of the first game.