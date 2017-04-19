'Total War: Warhammer II' Coming This Year; 'Total War: Warhammer' Available For Mac

"Total War: Warhammer II," the sequel to "Total War: Warhammer" will be released this year on PC. Sega and Creative Assembly announced that the game will be out on Fall 2017 and a cinematic trailer has just been released.

The first game was released in May of last year and has become highly popular turn-based strategy game among players. "Total War: Warhammer II" is the second of the promised trilogy of the franchise by Sega. This is considered a feat since "Total War: Warhammer" was released less than a year ago.

"Total War: Warhammer II" will once again center on the Old World and the Great Vortex. Metro reports that the sequel will introduce new races including Lizardmen, Dark Elves and High Elves. The fourth race is yet to be revealed. Players will also get to battle in jungles, swamps, isles and hinterlands.

"Total War" franchise director Ian Roxburgh has said that the content for "Total War: Warhammer II" will involve hundreds of gameplay hours. Those who already have "Total War: Warhammer" will be receiving a free campaign map with old and new world regions.

Sega has announced that "Total War: Warhammer II" will come on PC. The first game which was first available on Windows and Linux is already available for Mac users.

According to Niche Gamer, "Total War: Warhammer" is now available on Mac OS X. The newly ported game makes use of Mac's Metal graphics API. This means that the minimum requirements for Mac users to play the game is 8GB RAM and hard disk space of 37GB. The game is supported on AMD graphics chips released 2014 onwards.

Are you excited to get your hands on "Total War: Warhammer II" when it gets released in the fall this year? Tell us your thoughts after watching the cinematic reveal trailer below.