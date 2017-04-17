Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Ashton Kutcher Rises Stronger from Demi Moore Divorce & Cheating Scandal

Ashton Kutcher rises stronger as he receives his award for character despite the cheating scandal with Demi Moore and their divorce. The actor accepted the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award from the Drake University in his hometown in Iowa.

In his speech for the annual Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award, Ashton Kutcher joked about "firsts." US Today reports that the actor said that he is the first person to receive the award for character despite being having pulled over while high on mushrooms and a rumored adulterer.

Ashton Kutcher adds that it was more than five years ago when his cheating scandal blew up on the internet. He was reportedly cheating on his first wife, Demi Moore on the anniversary of their marriage. The actor explains that he grew stronger during the issues he faced in his first image.

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher married in 2005. The two filed for divorce during the cheating scandal and two years later in 2013, their divorce was finalized.

Ashton Kutcher who is now married to Mila Kunis now has two kids with the actress. He touched up on the topic of character and how it is something that he means to pass on to his children, LA Times reports.

The father of two hopes that when it is his kids' time to make their choice, they ultimately make the right one with the wisdom he has passed on. Ashton Kutcher also touched up on his failed marriage with Demi Moore and how that made him understand his own parents' divorce.

The Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award that Ashton Kutcher received is given to role models that exhibit good character. Ashton Kutcher was nominated and selected for the award due to his efforts and works for various charitable institutions including his home state.

