Beyonce Celebrates Easter Sunday With Mom Tina Lawson and Kelly Rowland; Queen B Flaunts Twins Baby Bump

Beyonce's pregnancy brought joy to her massive legion of fans and the Queen B shows off the baby bump of her twins on Easter Sunday. The singer celebrated the event with Kelly Rowland and her mom Tina Knowles.

The update regarding Beyonce's growing baby bump was shared by her mom, Tina on her social media. ET Online reports that a photo of Tina, Kelly Rowland and Beyonce was shared on Instagram. The captioned photo revealed that Solange Knowles was unable to join the Easter Sunday celebration because she was at Coachella in California.

Beyonce was supposedly supposed to perform at the music event but was advised by her doctors to not stress her body because of her pregnancy. It is not known how far along Beyonce is in her pregnancy but, there have been reports that she is due to give birth to her twins on June this year. She and her husband made the announcement last February but did not give further details on Queen B's condition.

The "Lemonade" singer looks glowing in a tight-fitting white dress. Her outfit showcased her growing baby bump. Kelly Rowland was dressed in casual tank top and ripped white jeans while Tina was in a more stylish outfit furnished with a golden necklace.

Apart from the photo, Tina also posted a video greeting everyone a happy Easter Sunday celebration. E News reports there was also a clip of Beyonce and Kelly Rowland taking part in the festivities.

The Easter celebration was attended by Beyonce's husband, Jay Z. Kelly Rowland's son and Queen B's daughter, Blue Ivy was also at the gathering.

