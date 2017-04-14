Harry Styles Solo Album Debuts May 12; List of Songs Here

Harry Styles from One Direction is going solo and his new album debuts on May 12, next month. The British heartthrob is the third member of the group to go solo after One Direction has announced its hiatus last year.

The new album was personally announced by Harry Styles on his Twitter. His newest single, "Sign of the Times" is also included in his self-titled album.

LA Times reports that Harry Styles also posted a photo of his album cover along with songs included in it. There are 10 songs in his solo album including "Kiwi," "Ever Since New York," "Two Ghosts," "Only Angel," "Woman," "Meet Me in the Hallway," "Carolina," "Sweet Creature" and "From the Dining Table.

Harry Styles also tweeted another preview of his album cover featuring him topless and wet. The British hunk's back was showcased with his hair askew while being surrounded by the pink bath water.

Harry Styles music is evolving as heard from his "Sign of the Times" song. According to Billboard the One Direction pop star has collaborated with individuals who took his sounds to a more mellow direction.

Jeff Bhasker who has collaborated with different artists such as Beyonce, Kanye West, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift has worked with Harry Styles. Bhasker is also a Grammy-winning artist for his work on "Uptown Funk."

Alex Salibian is one of the writers and producers of Harry Styles' song "Sign of the Times." He is also a part of Jeff Bhasker's team. Another collaborator is Tyler Johnson who has worked on a number of winning songs for Pink, Mikky Ekko and Ed Sheeran.

Kid Harpoon, who is an English singer and songwriter like Harry Styles has also collaborated with the singer. He has worked with Calvin Harris, Jessie Ware and Florence + the Machine.

Are you excited to hear the full solo album of Harry Styles when it comes out next month? Let us know in the comments below.