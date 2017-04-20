Google Play Store Update Lets Users Manage Unused Apps, Free More Space

In the age of smartphone and millions of apps readily available for download, it is hard to keep track of those that are used the most. Google has updated the Play Store section to help users manage which apps to keep.

Android users are getting a big help from Google. Engadget reports that the Play Store has been updated to separate apps and updates. This makes clearing out not so useful apps and games as the update includes app size, last updated and last used. Furthermore, users can now see how much each app consumes memory.

The outlet adds that updating an app is much easier. It only takes one tap whereas before, users had to go to the app page to press the update. Installing new apps from Google Play Store is also easier this way.

The most important part of the Google Play Store update is that it allows clearing up old apps. The new list is separated in multiple tabs which, as mentioned earlier, separates the installed apps and updates. Other tabs are dedicated for the library and beta.

The redesign adds four criteria including alphabetical, last updated, size and last used. The Verge reports that sorting the apps through the last used criteria in the Google Play Store informs the user which makes the possibility of clearing them out much easier and faster.

Furthermore, Android smartphone users who are running low on memory space can see the update size of their apps. The improved Play Store also informs the overall size of the app which can be useful in freeing more space. This is most useful for apps that store offline files like music and apps that use videos.

Do you find Google's latest update on the Play Store more convenient and useful? Tell us what you think in the comments below.