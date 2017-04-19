Naturo Ultimate Ninja Storm Collection Coming PC, PS4 & Xbox One This Year

Bandai Namco has announced that "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy" is coming out this year. The collection is a compilation of past "Naruto" games that have been remastered. It will be available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

The "Naruto Shippudden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy" is a collection of 4 games. It includes "Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm," "Naruto Shippudden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2," "Naruto Shippudden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst" and "Naruto Shippudden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto."

The first three games mentioned in "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy" have been remastered. Kotaku reports that the latest game in the collection will include all the downloadable content. All of these games can be played on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The outlet adds that the first three games will only be available to be purchased digitally while "Legacy" will be available in digital and physical versions. Furthermore, all the games mentioned in "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy" will be available for purchase individually.

Bandai Namco has not specified the release date for the "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy" collection. The company only said that it will come to Japan in summer 2017 and the West will have the English version by Fall this year.

Apart from "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy," Bandai Namco has announced a new game to mark the birth of a new franchise. IGN reports that "Naruto to Boruta: Shinobi Striker" follows the adventures of the next Shinobi generation which are the children of Naruto and his friends.

"Naruto to Boruta: Shinobi Striker" is a brand new entry to the massive Naruto gaming franchise and is expected to have improved graphics and gameplay. Co-op and 4v4 matches are some of the features of the game and players can choose from prominent figures in the franchise as their main heroes.