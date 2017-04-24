Capcom Disney Afternoon Collection on PC is a Nostalgic Blast from the Past

Capcom has released the Disney Afternoon Collection and it includes 6 8-bit games featuring famous Disney characters. The game collection includes "Ducktales," "Ducktales 2," 2 "Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers games, "TaleSpin" and "Darkwing Duck." It is out for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The six games mentioned in the Disney Afternoon Collection first debuted on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in the early 90's. The announcement and release of the collection comes after Nintendo stated that they will no longer be releasing the rare mini-NES console that was sold for $60.

Those who are looking to revisit their childhood will have a nostalgic blast from the past with the Disney Afternoon Collection. Mirror reports that packaged games are in 8-bit just like most of the games in the early 90s. The pixelated graphics of the games can be smoothed over, but other than that, it's retro gaming from then on with the original NES games.

Advertisement

For those who have not played the original titles, the two "Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers" games are played cooperatively with another player. Both "Darkwing Duck" and "TaleSpin" are side-scroller shooting games. "DuckTales" 1 and 2 are platforming classics with varied levels that can be explored for hidden gems.

Apart from the six featured games in the Disney Afternoon Collection, Capcom has also included bonus content. It includes the Disney Museum which sheds a little light on the origins of the characters. soundtracks and concept art.

Game Spot reports that each game in the Disney Afternoon Collection has been added with two modes: Boss Rush and Time Attack. Furthermore, there is also a rewind feature which lets players go back to a level if they're having some trouble finishing it.

Capcom's Disney Afternoon Collection is currently out and it is available on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The collection retails at $20.